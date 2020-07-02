1917 West Gray

Amenities
So you're looking for that new apartment huh?
You've spent hours scouring The Great List that Craig Built. You've reached out to other complacent and/or uninterested and/or kinda-just-lame people who aren't enthused about your apartment hunt. No more! Instead, you've reached out to us. Taco Street Locating. The most unusual-yet-exciting apartment locating squad in town. Yes, your apartment hunting woes will now be solved. You tell us what you need, and we take care of the rest. Research, neighborhood recommendations, haikus about crunchy tacos (ok, maybe I'm over-selling that one). You get the idea. Reach out to us and let us know how we can help!
=========================== This apartment is epic. Not gonna lie. Epic like that time they put extra guacamole on your tacos for free. Epic like that time your sports team won that really important game in the final second. Epic like that warm fuzzy feeling you get when your best friend surprises you from out of town on your birthday. Living here means your days will be like having your own personal walk of fame of epic-ness. You'll be like a cool celebrity person with tons of followers. Maybe.
Just go along with it and check this place out already.
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Soaring 11 ft. Ceilings Throughout
Soft Loft Styles
Signature Porcelain Floors
Digital Front Entry Locks
Patio Fireplaces
Front-loading Washers & Dryers in Every Home
In-Home Digital Safes
Frosted Glass Doors
Individual Water Heaters
USB Charging Ports
Textured Walls with Two-Tone Paint
Towering 8 ft. Doors Throughout
Built-in Buffets with Granite Slab Tops
Intrusion Alarms with Motion Detection
Private Terraces & Patios
Built-in Wine Racks
Granite Countertops
Expansive Kitchen Islands
Designer Tile Backsplashes
Stainless Appliances
Ice & Water Dispensing Refrigerators
Smooth Glass-Top Ranges
Custom Home Cabinetry
Bedrooms to Accommodate King-Size Beds and Dressers
Dressing Rooms, Closets and Seasonal Storage
Granite Slab Vanity Tops
Undermount Sinks
Frameless Glass Walk-in Showers with Separate Soaking Tubs
Spacious Linen Closets
Premium Downtown Views
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Boutique-style Community
Outdoor Entertainment Lounge with Grilling Stations
Elevators
Carpeted Climate Controlled Corridors
Cyber Café
Refreshing Salt Water Resort Style Pool with Baja Shelf, Fountains and Lap Lane
Poolside Cabanas and Inviting Sun Terrace
Walk Score® 86
Health Club
Puppy Palais
Concierge Package Lockers
Guest Suite Accommodations Available
Abundant Parking Available
Online Resident Portal and Resident Rewards Program