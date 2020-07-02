All apartments in Houston
1917 West Gray

1917 W Gray St · No Longer Available
Location

1917 W Gray St, Houston, TX 77019
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
clubhouse
concierge
internet cafe
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest suite
So you're looking for that new apartment huh?

  You've spent hours scouring The Great List that Craig Built. You've reached out to other complacent and/or uninterested and/or kinda-just-lame people who aren't enthused about your apartment hunt. No more! Instead, you've reached out to us. Taco Street Locating. The most unusual-yet-exciting apartment locating squad in town. Yes, your apartment hunting woes will now be solved. You tell us what you need, and we take care of the rest. Research, neighborhood recommendations, haikus about crunchy tacos (ok, maybe I'm over-selling that one). You get the idea. Reach out to us and let us know how we can help!

=========================== This apartment is epic. Not gonna lie. Epic like that time they put extra guacamole on your tacos for free. Epic like that time your sports team won that really important game in the final second. Epic like that warm fuzzy feeling you get when your best friend surprises you from out of town on your birthday. Living here means your days will be like having your own personal walk of fame of epic-ness. You'll be like a cool celebrity person with tons of followers. Maybe. 

  Just go along with it and check this place out already. 

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  Soaring 11 ft. Ceilings Throughout

Soft Loft Styles

Signature Porcelain Floors

Digital Front Entry Locks

Patio Fireplaces

Front-loading Washers & Dryers in Every Home

In-Home Digital Safes

Frosted Glass Doors

Individual Water Heaters

USB Charging Ports

Textured Walls with Two-Tone Paint

Towering 8 ft. Doors Throughout

Built-in Buffets with Granite Slab Tops

Intrusion Alarms with Motion Detection

Private Terraces & Patios

Built-in Wine Racks

Granite Countertops

Expansive Kitchen Islands

Designer Tile Backsplashes

Stainless Appliances

Ice & Water Dispensing Refrigerators

Smooth Glass-Top Ranges

Custom Home Cabinetry

Bedrooms to Accommodate King-Size Beds and Dressers

Dressing Rooms, Closets and Seasonal Storage

Granite Slab Vanity Tops

Undermount Sinks

Frameless Glass Walk-in Showers with Separate Soaking Tubs

Spacious Linen Closets

Premium Downtown Views

  ___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  Boutique-style Community

Outdoor Entertainment Lounge with Grilling Stations

Elevators

Carpeted Climate Controlled Corridors

Cyber Café

Refreshing Salt Water Resort Style Pool with Baja Shelf, Fountains and Lap Lane

Poolside Cabanas and Inviting Sun Terrace

Walk Score® 86

Health Club

Puppy Palais

Concierge Package Lockers

Guest Suite Accommodations Available

Abundant Parking Available

Online Resident Portal and Resident Rewards Program

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1917 West Gray have any available units?
1917 West Gray doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1917 West Gray have?
Some of 1917 West Gray's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1917 West Gray currently offering any rent specials?
1917 West Gray is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1917 West Gray pet-friendly?
No, 1917 West Gray is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1917 West Gray offer parking?
Yes, 1917 West Gray offers parking.
Does 1917 West Gray have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1917 West Gray offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1917 West Gray have a pool?
Yes, 1917 West Gray has a pool.
Does 1917 West Gray have accessible units?
Yes, 1917 West Gray has accessible units.
Does 1917 West Gray have units with dishwashers?
No, 1917 West Gray does not have units with dishwashers.

