1917 West Gray

So you're looking for that new apartment huh?



You've spent hours scouring The Great List that Craig Built. You've reached out to other complacent and/or uninterested and/or kinda-just-lame people who aren't enthused about your apartment hunt. No more! Instead, you've reached out to us. Taco Street Locating. The most unusual-yet-exciting apartment locating squad in town. Yes, your apartment hunting woes will now be solved. You tell us what you need, and we take care of the rest. Research, neighborhood recommendations, haikus about crunchy tacos (ok, maybe I'm over-selling that one). You get the idea. Reach out to us and let us know how we can help!



=========================== This apartment is epic. Not gonna lie. Epic like that time they put extra guacamole on your tacos for free. Epic like that time your sports team won that really important game in the final second. Epic like that warm fuzzy feeling you get when your best friend surprises you from out of town on your birthday. Living here means your days will be like having your own personal walk of fame of epic-ness. You'll be like a cool celebrity person with tons of followers. Maybe.



Just go along with it and check this place out already.



Apartment Amenities



Soaring 11 ft. Ceilings Throughout



Soft Loft Styles



Signature Porcelain Floors



Digital Front Entry Locks



Patio Fireplaces



Front-loading Washers & Dryers in Every Home



In-Home Digital Safes



Frosted Glass Doors



Individual Water Heaters



USB Charging Ports



Textured Walls with Two-Tone Paint



Towering 8 ft. Doors Throughout



Built-in Buffets with Granite Slab Tops



Intrusion Alarms with Motion Detection



Private Terraces & Patios



Built-in Wine Racks



Granite Countertops



Expansive Kitchen Islands



Designer Tile Backsplashes



Stainless Appliances



Ice & Water Dispensing Refrigerators



Smooth Glass-Top Ranges



Custom Home Cabinetry



Bedrooms to Accommodate King-Size Beds and Dressers



Dressing Rooms, Closets and Seasonal Storage



Granite Slab Vanity Tops



Undermount Sinks



Frameless Glass Walk-in Showers with Separate Soaking Tubs



Spacious Linen Closets



Premium Downtown Views



Community Amenities



Boutique-style Community



Outdoor Entertainment Lounge with Grilling Stations



Elevators



Carpeted Climate Controlled Corridors



Cyber Café



Refreshing Salt Water Resort Style Pool with Baja Shelf, Fountains and Lap Lane



Poolside Cabanas and Inviting Sun Terrace



Walk Score® 86



Health Club



Puppy Palais



Concierge Package Lockers



Guest Suite Accommodations Available



Abundant Parking Available



Online Resident Portal and Resident Rewards Program



