Houston, TX
1911 Greenwich Terrace Dr.
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:20 AM

1911 Greenwich Terrace Dr.

1911 Greenwich Terrace Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1911 Greenwich Terrace Drive, Houston, TX 77019
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1911 Greenwich Terrace Dr. Available 07/01/19 3 Bedroom Stucco Home! - You do not want to miss this beautiful stucco townhome located in a gate community. This home is close to River Oaks shopping, restaurants and shops. Quick commute to downtown and a short drive to Memorial Park. Home features high ceilings, beautiful hardwoods and lots of light and bright windows. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet is sure to fit your every need! HOA requires only single family occupants, no roommates.

No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required.

Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease.

We do not accept housing.

*Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in*

AREA Texas Realty & Property Management
2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA
Phone: +1 713-972-1222

(RLNE4862584)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1911 Greenwich Terrace Dr. have any available units?
1911 Greenwich Terrace Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1911 Greenwich Terrace Dr. have?
Some of 1911 Greenwich Terrace Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1911 Greenwich Terrace Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1911 Greenwich Terrace Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1911 Greenwich Terrace Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1911 Greenwich Terrace Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1911 Greenwich Terrace Dr. offer parking?
No, 1911 Greenwich Terrace Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1911 Greenwich Terrace Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1911 Greenwich Terrace Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1911 Greenwich Terrace Dr. have a pool?
No, 1911 Greenwich Terrace Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1911 Greenwich Terrace Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1911 Greenwich Terrace Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1911 Greenwich Terrace Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1911 Greenwich Terrace Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

