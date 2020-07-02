Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets

1911 Greenwich Terrace Dr. Available 07/01/19 3 Bedroom Stucco Home! - You do not want to miss this beautiful stucco townhome located in a gate community. This home is close to River Oaks shopping, restaurants and shops. Quick commute to downtown and a short drive to Memorial Park. Home features high ceilings, beautiful hardwoods and lots of light and bright windows. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet is sure to fit your every need! HOA requires only single family occupants, no roommates.



No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required.



Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease.



We do not accept housing.



*Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in*



