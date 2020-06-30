1901 Post Oak Boulevard

Amenities

HOTEL LIFESTYLE CONDO READY TO MOVING IN! Beautiful fully furnished one bedroom, one bath apartment located on the 4th floor. Plenty of natural light. Recently renovated hardwood floor and new painting in the living area. Well maintained unit. Assigned parking. Convenient access from the garage. CALL FOR LIVE VIDEO TOUR if you are out of the city. Building services & amenities: complimentary valet parking for guests & residents, 24hr concierge, Internet coffee, conference room, movie theater, fitness center, and clubroom with kitchen available by reservation at no extra cost for residents. 6 pools with grill & solarium area. Fireplace area. Extra parking for residents & visitors. Walking distance to many important restaurants, Whole Foods, the Galleria Mall, Uptown Park. Easy access to/from major highways/roads (Post Oak Blvd, San Felipe st & I610). Very convenient location for working at Energy Corridor, Medical Center or Downtown.