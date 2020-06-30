All apartments in Houston
Last updated May 8 2020 at 4:39 PM

1901 Post Oak Boulevard

1901 Post Oak Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1901 Post Oak Boulevard, Houston, TX 77056
Great Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
valet service
HOTEL LIFESTYLE CONDO READY TO MOVING IN! Beautiful fully furnished one bedroom, one bath apartment located on the 4th floor. Plenty of natural light. Recently renovated hardwood floor and new painting in the living area. Well maintained unit. Assigned parking. Convenient access from the garage. CALL FOR LIVE VIDEO TOUR if you are out of the city. Building services & amenities: complimentary valet parking for guests & residents, 24hr concierge, Internet coffee, conference room, movie theater, fitness center, and clubroom with kitchen available by reservation at no extra cost for residents. 6 pools with grill & solarium area. Fireplace area. Extra parking for residents & visitors. Walking distance to many important restaurants, Whole Foods, the Galleria Mall, Uptown Park. Easy access to/from major highways/roads (Post Oak Blvd, San Felipe st & I610). Very convenient location for working at Energy Corridor, Medical Center or Downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1901 Post Oak Boulevard have any available units?
1901 Post Oak Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1901 Post Oak Boulevard have?
Some of 1901 Post Oak Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1901 Post Oak Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1901 Post Oak Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1901 Post Oak Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1901 Post Oak Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1901 Post Oak Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1901 Post Oak Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1901 Post Oak Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1901 Post Oak Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1901 Post Oak Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 1901 Post Oak Boulevard has a pool.
Does 1901 Post Oak Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1901 Post Oak Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1901 Post Oak Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1901 Post Oak Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

