Last updated May 7 2020 at 1:34 AM

1881 Bering Drive

1881 Bering Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1881 Bering Drive, Houston, TX 77057
Great Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Just what you have been waiting for! Ground floor corner location! Away from the street! Recently installed stainless microwave oven over stove! Also recent upgrades include granite counters in kitchen & bath plus sinks & faucets! You will love the oversized shower with beautiful tile and glass doors! All hard-surface flooring...all appliances included! Master bedroom has two closets...one is large walk-in! Fireplace! Large wrap around decked patio, ideal for outdoor entertaining! Enjoy the pool or tennis court! Minutes from the Galleria and easy access to freeways! Owner/agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1881 Bering Drive have any available units?
1881 Bering Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1881 Bering Drive have?
Some of 1881 Bering Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1881 Bering Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1881 Bering Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1881 Bering Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1881 Bering Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1881 Bering Drive offer parking?
No, 1881 Bering Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1881 Bering Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1881 Bering Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1881 Bering Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1881 Bering Drive has a pool.
Does 1881 Bering Drive have accessible units?
No, 1881 Bering Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1881 Bering Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1881 Bering Drive has units with dishwashers.

