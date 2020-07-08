1881 Bering Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool tennis court

Just what you have been waiting for! Ground floor corner location! Away from the street! Recently installed stainless microwave oven over stove! Also recent upgrades include granite counters in kitchen & bath plus sinks & faucets! You will love the oversized shower with beautiful tile and glass doors! All hard-surface flooring...all appliances included! Master bedroom has two closets...one is large walk-in! Fireplace! Large wrap around decked patio, ideal for outdoor entertaining! Enjoy the pool or tennis court! Minutes from the Galleria and easy access to freeways! Owner/agent.