1833 W 15th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Located in the highly desirable Shady Acres area, this luxury home exemplifies city living at it's finest. The thoughtfully designed and updated interior includes hardwood floors, tile flooring, a game/ flex space, and gourmet kitchen featuring granite counter tops, spacious island, gas range and double ovens. Property also boasts a fully fenced, oversized back yard.The spacious master suite is comprised of beautiful natural light coming in through the charming bay windows, en suite master bath featuring dual vanities, large tub and spacious shower. Don't miss out on the opportunity to call this gem your home!