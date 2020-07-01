All apartments in Houston
Last updated May 7 2019 at 5:18 PM

1833 W 15th Street

1833 West 15th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1833 West 15th Street, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Located in the highly desirable Shady Acres area, this luxury home exemplifies city living at it's finest. The thoughtfully designed and updated interior includes hardwood floors, tile flooring, a game/ flex space, and gourmet kitchen featuring granite counter tops, spacious island, gas range and double ovens. Property also boasts a fully fenced, oversized back yard.The spacious master suite is comprised of beautiful natural light coming in through the charming bay windows, en suite master bath featuring dual vanities, large tub and spacious shower. Don't miss out on the opportunity to call this gem your home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1833 W 15th Street have any available units?
1833 W 15th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1833 W 15th Street have?
Some of 1833 W 15th Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1833 W 15th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1833 W 15th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1833 W 15th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1833 W 15th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1833 W 15th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1833 W 15th Street offers parking.
Does 1833 W 15th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1833 W 15th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1833 W 15th Street have a pool?
No, 1833 W 15th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1833 W 15th Street have accessible units?
No, 1833 W 15th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1833 W 15th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1833 W 15th Street has units with dishwashers.

