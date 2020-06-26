1825 Ennis Street

Amenities

Brand new construction, Never lived in!! View mls 35155270 under solds to view home with furniture. Huge Roof top Deck with awesome views of downtown, Cantoni cabinetry, engineered hardwood floors, quartz counter tops, Bosch appliances, Gas stove, Jetted tub, insulated double E windows to save on electric, Water is paid by HOA. Safe gated community. Extra Bonus! private gated dog park. Live in the heart of the city!! EADO has so much to offer. Hungry? Need to unwind? See a game? Little woodrows, Nancy hustle, Truck yard, 8th street brewery, Toyota center, Minutemaid park just a short distance away and walking distance to Eado fitness center. Blinds will be installed. Welcome home