Houston, TX
1825 Ennis Street
Last updated May 2 2019 at 5:12 PM

1825 Ennis Street

1825 Ennis St · No Longer Available
Location

1825 Ennis St, Houston, TX 77003
Downtown Houston

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
Brand new construction, Never lived in!! View mls 35155270 under solds to view home with furniture. Huge Roof top Deck with awesome views of downtown, Cantoni cabinetry, engineered hardwood floors, quartz counter tops, Bosch appliances, Gas stove, Jetted tub, insulated double E windows to save on electric, Water is paid by HOA. Safe gated community. Extra Bonus! private gated dog park. Live in the heart of the city!! EADO has so much to offer. Hungry? Need to unwind? See a game? Little woodrows, Nancy hustle, Truck yard, 8th street brewery, Toyota center, Minutemaid park just a short distance away and walking distance to Eado fitness center. Blinds will be installed. Welcome home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1825 Ennis Street have any available units?
1825 Ennis Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1825 Ennis Street have?
Some of 1825 Ennis Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1825 Ennis Street currently offering any rent specials?
1825 Ennis Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1825 Ennis Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1825 Ennis Street is pet friendly.
Does 1825 Ennis Street offer parking?
Yes, 1825 Ennis Street offers parking.
Does 1825 Ennis Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1825 Ennis Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1825 Ennis Street have a pool?
No, 1825 Ennis Street does not have a pool.
Does 1825 Ennis Street have accessible units?
No, 1825 Ennis Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1825 Ennis Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1825 Ennis Street has units with dishwashers.

