1824 San Jacinto Street

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse coffee bar concierge dog park elevator gym game room parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access trash valet yoga

San Jacinto Street, Houston, TX 77002 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Titus King, GottaMoveNOW!, (855) 468-8266. Available from: 04/18/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Rooftop Lounge, Coffee Bar, Concierge Fitness Center, Dry Cleaning Service Grocery Service, Resort Pool, Business Center Ample storage space, Gas cook top stove Sleek stainless steel appliances Clean white quartz counter tops Yoga classes, Hydro massage Modern and upscale lounge and game room Polished concrete flooring, tall ceilings and cabinets Luxurious spa style bathrooms Valet Trash and Recycling Pickup Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Gated entrance, Electric Car Chargers, Door to door trash pickup, Club house, Outdoor Grills, Dry cleaning service, Elevators, Dog Park, Concierge Services, Community parking garage, Handicap modified units Interior Amenities: W/D machines, Walk-in closets, Garden/large tubs, Walk-in showers, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Non-carpeted flooring, Ice makers, Premium Countertops, Premium Appliances, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Ceiling fans, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators [ Published 21-Apr-20 / ID 3513058 ]