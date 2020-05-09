All apartments in Houston
1824 San Jacinto Street

1824 San Jacinto Street · No Longer Available
Location

1824 San Jacinto Street, Houston, TX 77002
Downtown Houston

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
dog park
elevator
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
trash valet
yoga
San Jacinto Street, Houston, TX 77002 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Titus King, GottaMoveNOW!, (855) 468-8266. Available from: 04/18/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Rooftop Lounge, Coffee Bar, Concierge Fitness Center, Dry Cleaning Service Grocery Service, Resort Pool, Business Center Ample storage space, Gas cook top stove Sleek stainless steel appliances Clean white quartz counter tops Yoga classes, Hydro massage Modern and upscale lounge and game room Polished concrete flooring, tall ceilings and cabinets Luxurious spa style bathrooms Valet Trash and Recycling Pickup Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Gated entrance, Electric Car Chargers, Door to door trash pickup, Club house, Outdoor Grills, Dry cleaning service, Elevators, Dog Park, Concierge Services, Community parking garage, Handicap modified units Interior Amenities: W/D machines, Walk-in closets, Garden/large tubs, Walk-in showers, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Non-carpeted flooring, Ice makers, Premium Countertops, Premium Appliances, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Ceiling fans, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators [ Published 21-Apr-20 / ID 3513058 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1824 San Jacinto Street have any available units?
1824 San Jacinto Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1824 San Jacinto Street have?
Some of 1824 San Jacinto Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1824 San Jacinto Street currently offering any rent specials?
1824 San Jacinto Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1824 San Jacinto Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1824 San Jacinto Street is pet friendly.
Does 1824 San Jacinto Street offer parking?
Yes, 1824 San Jacinto Street offers parking.
Does 1824 San Jacinto Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1824 San Jacinto Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1824 San Jacinto Street have a pool?
Yes, 1824 San Jacinto Street has a pool.
Does 1824 San Jacinto Street have accessible units?
Yes, 1824 San Jacinto Street has accessible units.
Does 1824 San Jacinto Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1824 San Jacinto Street has units with dishwashers.

