1821 Crestdale Drive

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Exceptional 3 bedroom home in the heart of Spring Branch is ready for tenants! This stunner features second story living with soaring ceilings, oak floors, and crisp white kitchen open to the dining and living area. Natural light pours through 2-story windows. Enjoy complete privacy with a single bathroom and attached bathroom on each of the three floors. First floor features 2-car garage, massive storage closet, and large bedroom and en suite bath. French doors lead to the patio and backyard! Decorator details throughout the home include 8' doors, 5" baseboards, shaker style cabinets, recessed lighting, and vaulted ceilings. Master retreat on the third floor features expansive bedroom with vaulted ceilings and natural light, en suite bathroom with dual sinks, undermount sinks, nickel finishes, garden tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet. Washer, dryer, fridge, water bill, trash pickup, and front yard maintenance included in the lease!