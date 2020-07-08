All apartments in Houston
Last updated May 6 2020 at 4:50 PM

1821 Crestdale Drive

1821 Crestdale Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1821 Crestdale Dr, Houston, TX 77080
Spring Branch West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Exceptional 3 bedroom home in the heart of Spring Branch is ready for tenants! This stunner features second story living with soaring ceilings, oak floors, and crisp white kitchen open to the dining and living area. Natural light pours through 2-story windows. Enjoy complete privacy with a single bathroom and attached bathroom on each of the three floors. First floor features 2-car garage, massive storage closet, and large bedroom and en suite bath. French doors lead to the patio and backyard! Decorator details throughout the home include 8' doors, 5" baseboards, shaker style cabinets, recessed lighting, and vaulted ceilings. Master retreat on the third floor features expansive bedroom with vaulted ceilings and natural light, en suite bathroom with dual sinks, undermount sinks, nickel finishes, garden tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet. Washer, dryer, fridge, water bill, trash pickup, and front yard maintenance included in the lease!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1821 Crestdale Drive have any available units?
1821 Crestdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1821 Crestdale Drive have?
Some of 1821 Crestdale Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1821 Crestdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1821 Crestdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1821 Crestdale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1821 Crestdale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1821 Crestdale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1821 Crestdale Drive offers parking.
Does 1821 Crestdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1821 Crestdale Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1821 Crestdale Drive have a pool?
No, 1821 Crestdale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1821 Crestdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 1821 Crestdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1821 Crestdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1821 Crestdale Drive has units with dishwashers.

