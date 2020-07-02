All apartments in Houston
1818 Augusta Drive
Last updated June 19 2019 at 5:29 PM

1818 Augusta Drive

1818 Augusta Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1818 Augusta Drive, Houston, TX 77057
Great Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Tempting lease at Post Oak Crossing condos in the heart of the Houston Galleria area. If you like the idea of no yard maintenance and location is a MOST, you will give very high marks to everything else about this unit. Thegated condo community is situated over Augusta Dr. The unit is located on the first level and offers 2 outdoorpatios with access from the living & master suite. Thanks to it's structural and formal characteristics, the floorplan flows well between the kitchen, living room and breakfast area. The unit includes all appliances and ispet-friendly. Area amenities include fabulous dining, shopping, entertainment, acclaimed schools & 5 min.away from the HEB supermarket.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

