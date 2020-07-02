1818 Augusta Drive

Amenities

Tempting lease at Post Oak Crossing condos in the heart of the Houston Galleria area. If you like the idea of no yard maintenance and location is a MOST, you will give very high marks to everything else about this unit. Thegated condo community is situated over Augusta Dr. The unit is located on the first level and offers 2 outdoorpatios with access from the living & master suite. Thanks to it's structural and formal characteristics, the floorplan flows well between the kitchen, living room and breakfast area. The unit includes all appliances and ispet-friendly. Area amenities include fabulous dining, shopping, entertainment, acclaimed schools & 5 min.away from the HEB supermarket.