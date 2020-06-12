1811 Elysian Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room media room pet friendly

This beautiful 3 story home located in the downtown area was built in 2014 with an amazing amount of living space and terrific views. Walk in the front door and notice the gleaming wood floors, fabulous open concept and great amount of entertaining space. The kitchen, living and dining rooms are on the first floor. The island kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances all inclusive. Washer and Dryer included. The large master suite with a balcony, large bath and walk-in closet is on the second floor. There is an additional, spacious bedroom on the second floor. The third floor is unbelievable with another spacious bedroom and full bath, a game room/media room area, wet bar and study with wood floors. There are nice balconies on both sides of the house and a yard area for a pet or entertaining.