1811 Elysian Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1811 Elysian Street

1811 Elysian Street · No Longer Available
Location

1811 Elysian Street, Houston, TX 77026
Northside Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
media room
pet friendly
This beautiful 3 story home located in the downtown area was built in 2014 with an amazing amount of living space and terrific views. Walk in the front door and notice the gleaming wood floors, fabulous open concept and great amount of entertaining space. The kitchen, living and dining rooms are on the first floor. The island kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances all inclusive. Washer and Dryer included. The large master suite with a balcony, large bath and walk-in closet is on the second floor. There is an additional, spacious bedroom on the second floor. The third floor is unbelievable with another spacious bedroom and full bath, a game room/media room area, wet bar and study with wood floors. There are nice balconies on both sides of the house and a yard area for a pet or entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1811 Elysian Street have any available units?
1811 Elysian Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1811 Elysian Street have?
Some of 1811 Elysian Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1811 Elysian Street currently offering any rent specials?
1811 Elysian Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1811 Elysian Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1811 Elysian Street is pet friendly.
Does 1811 Elysian Street offer parking?
No, 1811 Elysian Street does not offer parking.
Does 1811 Elysian Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1811 Elysian Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1811 Elysian Street have a pool?
No, 1811 Elysian Street does not have a pool.
Does 1811 Elysian Street have accessible units?
No, 1811 Elysian Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1811 Elysian Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1811 Elysian Street does not have units with dishwashers.

