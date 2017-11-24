1807 Royal Fern Court

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful custom Charles Martin home on cul-de-sac lot in the golf course community of Bay Oaks. Home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms & 3 car garage with Porte-Cochere. Open concept living w/both formals is perfect for entertaining & family gatherings. Island kitchen boasts ample cabinet & counter space w/granite counters & stainless steel appliances. Versatile floor plan includes a fourth bedroom off the master that could be a nursery or study. Spacious master is complete w/room for a sitting area & en-suite bathroom w/dual vanities, a separate walk-in shower, whirlpool bathtub & generous walk-in closet. Recent upgrades include no carpet, updated w/hardwood floors in all bedrooms, newly updated master bath, brand new AC & kitchen appliances, new paint in some rooms, new blinds. Spacious secondary bedrooms all w/large closets. The home has never flooded per the owner.