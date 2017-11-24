1807 Royal Fern Court

Amenities
Beautiful custom Charles Martin home on cul-de-sac lot in the golf course community of Bay Oaks. Home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms & 3 car garage with Porte-Cochere. Open concept living w/both formals is perfect for entertaining & family gatherings. Island kitchen boasts ample cabinet & counter space w/granite counters & stainless steel appliances. Versatile floor plan includes a fourth bedroom off the master that could be a nursery or study. Spacious master is complete w/room for a sitting area & en-suite bathroom w/dual vanities, a separate walk-in shower, whirlpool bathtub & generous walk-in closet. Recent upgrades include no carpet, updated w/hardwood floors in all bedrooms, newly updated master bath, brand new AC & kitchen appliances, new paint in some rooms, new blinds. Spacious secondary bedrooms all w/large closets. The home has never flooded per the owner.