Houston, TX
1807 Royal Fern Court
Last updated April 25 2019

1807 Royal Fern Court

1807 Royal Fern Court · No Longer Available
Location

1807 Royal Fern Court, Houston, TX 77062
Clear Lake

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful custom Charles Martin home on cul-de-sac lot in the golf course community of Bay Oaks. Home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms & 3 car garage with Porte-Cochere. Open concept living w/both formals is perfect for entertaining & family gatherings. Island kitchen boasts ample cabinet & counter space w/granite counters & stainless steel appliances. Versatile floor plan includes a fourth bedroom off the master that could be a nursery or study. Spacious master is complete w/room for a sitting area & en-suite bathroom w/dual vanities, a separate walk-in shower, whirlpool bathtub & generous walk-in closet. Recent upgrades include no carpet, updated w/hardwood floors in all bedrooms, newly updated master bath, brand new AC & kitchen appliances, new paint in some rooms, new blinds. Spacious secondary bedrooms all w/large closets. The home has never flooded per the owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1807 Royal Fern Court have any available units?
1807 Royal Fern Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1807 Royal Fern Court have?
Some of 1807 Royal Fern Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1807 Royal Fern Court currently offering any rent specials?
1807 Royal Fern Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1807 Royal Fern Court pet-friendly?
No, 1807 Royal Fern Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1807 Royal Fern Court offer parking?
Yes, 1807 Royal Fern Court offers parking.
Does 1807 Royal Fern Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1807 Royal Fern Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1807 Royal Fern Court have a pool?
Yes, 1807 Royal Fern Court has a pool.
Does 1807 Royal Fern Court have accessible units?
No, 1807 Royal Fern Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1807 Royal Fern Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1807 Royal Fern Court has units with dishwashers.

