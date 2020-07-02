1806 Wilson Street

Amenities

Beautiful MIDTOWN 3 story townhome for rent!! GREAT LOCATION - Beautiful townhome in prime midtown location just a hop, skip and a jump from neighborhood playground, dog park, restaurants and nightlife. The open concept floor plan is great for every day living and perfect for entertaining. The light and bright second level offers the living room with gas log fireplace that is open to the dining area and kitchen with nice counter space, gas range and great pantry. Oversized Master Retreat offer lots of natural light, spacious bathroom and walk-in closet. A secondary bedroom is located on same level as master. 1st floor offers a bonus room that can be used as a bedroom, game room, study...whatever you need. There is a cozy patio perfect for grilling out! This is a must see! No pets allowed. Zoned to HISD. (Furniture is not included)



No Pets Allowed



