1806 Wilson Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1806 Wilson Street

1806 Wilson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1806 Wilson Street, Houston, TX 77019
Fourth Ward

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
dog park
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dog park
game room
playground
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful MIDTOWN 3 story townhome for rent!! GREAT LOCATION - Beautiful townhome in prime midtown location just a hop, skip and a jump from neighborhood playground, dog park, restaurants and nightlife. The open concept floor plan is great for every day living and perfect for entertaining. The light and bright second level offers the living room with gas log fireplace that is open to the dining area and kitchen with nice counter space, gas range and great pantry. Oversized Master Retreat offer lots of natural light, spacious bathroom and walk-in closet. A secondary bedroom is located on same level as master. 1st floor offers a bonus room that can be used as a bedroom, game room, study...whatever you need. There is a cozy patio perfect for grilling out! This is a must see! No pets allowed. Zoned to HISD. (Furniture is not included)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4515371)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1806 Wilson Street have any available units?
1806 Wilson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1806 Wilson Street have?
Some of 1806 Wilson Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1806 Wilson Street currently offering any rent specials?
1806 Wilson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1806 Wilson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1806 Wilson Street is pet friendly.
Does 1806 Wilson Street offer parking?
Yes, 1806 Wilson Street offers parking.
Does 1806 Wilson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1806 Wilson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1806 Wilson Street have a pool?
No, 1806 Wilson Street does not have a pool.
Does 1806 Wilson Street have accessible units?
No, 1806 Wilson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1806 Wilson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1806 Wilson Street does not have units with dishwashers.

