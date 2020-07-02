All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 21 2020 at 7:42 AM

180 Reinicke St

180 Reinecke Street · No Longer Available
Location

180 Reinecke Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome to this Memorial Stunner! This home offers all appliances including top of line WASHER & DRYER, gorgeous hard woods,upgrades,open floor plan and over sized rooms and closets. A warm and open beautifully designed town home that you can already call home!! It is ideally located centrally between Memorial (Memorial Park) and Washington and minutes away from all of your shopping, dining, family, and social activities. Don't wait and miss what you haven't seen! Make an appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 180 Reinicke St have any available units?
180 Reinicke St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 180 Reinicke St have?
Some of 180 Reinicke St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 180 Reinicke St currently offering any rent specials?
180 Reinicke St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 180 Reinicke St pet-friendly?
No, 180 Reinicke St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 180 Reinicke St offer parking?
No, 180 Reinicke St does not offer parking.
Does 180 Reinicke St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 180 Reinicke St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 180 Reinicke St have a pool?
No, 180 Reinicke St does not have a pool.
Does 180 Reinicke St have accessible units?
No, 180 Reinicke St does not have accessible units.
Does 180 Reinicke St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 180 Reinicke St has units with dishwashers.

