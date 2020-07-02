180 Reinicke St

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Welcome to this Memorial Stunner! This home offers all appliances including top of line WASHER & DRYER, gorgeous hard woods,upgrades,open floor plan and over sized rooms and closets. A warm and open beautifully designed town home that you can already call home!! It is ideally located centrally between Memorial (Memorial Park) and Washington and minutes away from all of your shopping, dining, family, and social activities. Don't wait and miss what you haven't seen! Make an appointment today!