180 Reinicke St

Amenities
Welcome to this Memorial Stunner! This home offers all appliances including top of line WASHER & DRYER, gorgeous hard woods,upgrades,open floor plan and over sized rooms and closets. A warm and open beautifully designed town home that you can already call home!! It is ideally located centrally between Memorial (Memorial Park) and Washington and minutes away from all of your shopping, dining, family, and social activities. Don't wait and miss what you haven't seen! Make an appointment today!