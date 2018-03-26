17840 Park Central Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry bbq/grill

Fully Furnished Executive One Bedroom unit. All utilities and lawn service included.

Bike trails near property as well as restaurants and shopping .

Smart lock and alarm system.

Living Room has 65 inch Samsung 4k Smart TV.



Reading/Work area with laptop desk and hide a bed.



Full sized kitchen with new SS appliances.



Full sized washer and dryer in laundry room/storage area.



Queen size bed with two nightstands, chest, fabric chair and Smart TV.

Alarm clock radio.

Night lights.

Patio with grill, seating area for four.

Contact info Tom