Home
/
Houston, TX
/
17840 Park Central Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17840 Park Central Place

17840 Grant Road · No Longer Available
Location

17840 Grant Road, Houston, TX 77070

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
alarm system
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Fully Furnished Executive One Bedroom unit. All utilities and lawn service included.
Bike trails near property as well as restaurants and shopping .
Smart lock and alarm system.
Living Room has 65 inch Samsung 4k Smart TV.

Reading/Work area with laptop desk and hide a bed.

Full sized kitchen with new SS appliances.

Full sized washer and dryer in laundry room/storage area.

Queen size bed with two nightstands, chest, fabric chair and Smart TV.
Alarm clock radio.
Night lights.
Patio with grill, seating area for four.
Contact info Tom

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17840 Park Central Place have any available units?
17840 Park Central Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 17840 Park Central Place have?
Some of 17840 Park Central Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and alarm system. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17840 Park Central Place currently offering any rent specials?
17840 Park Central Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17840 Park Central Place pet-friendly?
No, 17840 Park Central Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 17840 Park Central Place offer parking?
No, 17840 Park Central Place does not offer parking.
Does 17840 Park Central Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17840 Park Central Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17840 Park Central Place have a pool?
No, 17840 Park Central Place does not have a pool.
Does 17840 Park Central Place have accessible units?
No, 17840 Park Central Place does not have accessible units.
Does 17840 Park Central Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 17840 Park Central Place does not have units with dishwashers.

