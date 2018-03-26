17840 Park Central Place

Amenities
Fully Furnished Executive One Bedroom unit. All utilities and lawn service included.
Bike trails near property as well as restaurants and shopping .
Smart lock and alarm system.
Living Room has 65 inch Samsung 4k Smart TV.
Reading/Work area with laptop desk and hide a bed.
Full sized kitchen with new SS appliances.
Full sized washer and dryer in laundry room/storage area.
Queen size bed with two nightstands, chest, fabric chair and Smart TV.
Alarm clock radio.
Night lights.
Patio with grill, seating area for four.
Contact info Tom