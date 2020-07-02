1780 S Post Oak Ln

Amenities
"Down with the king! Down with the king!" your newly formed army starts chanting as it makes it way to the royal chambers. For too long your people have suffered under the oppressive reign of this centuries old dynasty who clings to power with a great desperation. But not anymore. Your band of freedom loving dissidents and rebels has stormed the bastille, and is ready to usher in a dawn of freedom and enlightenment. And look at that! The monarchy is gone, and you're now president of this super cool and super free nation. And instead of some gaudy palace, you choose to live in simpler (but still pretty sweet) place. From this brand new Houston apartment complex is where you will guide your people to greater lands of peace and freedom fueled prosperity. Hurray!
Apartment Amenities
100% powered by renewable sources
Car charging stations.
Energy performance windows
ENERGY STAR® rated appliances
Smoke-free environments
Spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans
Ultra-expansive penthouse homes
Towering windows with unparalleled views and energy efficient solar shades
Open living spaces with 10' ceilings
Open-concept gourmet kitchens with solid slab granite and quartzite countertops
Stunning engineered hardwood flooring
Floor to ceiling windows
Generous walk-in closets
Open-concept gourmet kitchens
Slab granite and quartzite countertops
Community Amenities
Conference Room B
Houston's most prestigious address located across from the BLVD Place
Panoramic views of Uptown, Galleria and Downtown
15,000 sq ft of Resident Amenities with Skyline Views
Valet Parking
24-hour Concierge
Executive conference rooms with HDTVs
Private lounge with exclusive Dining Room and fully-equipped Catering Kitchen
Business center with iMac desktops
12,000 sq. ft. pool deck overlooking Uptown and Downtown skyline
Resort-style pool and sun shelf
Pool-side private cabanas, luxury lounge seating, grilling stations and fireplaces
24-Hour Technogym fitness club
Pet friendly facilities including pet washing station
Valet dry cleaning service
Control-access parking garage with storage units, private garages and dedicated bike storage
We're Taco Street Locating. A taco organization with an apartment locating problem. Don't worry, it makes sense. We're awesome like that extra hunk of guacamole that gracefully mounts your al-pastor. Awesome like the creamy salsa verde that provides the cool and spicy balance to your barbacoa. We're the warm corn and or flour tortilla that brings order to your chaotic apartment research mess. Together, we can do something beautiful - finding you that new apartment. Plus, you don't have to pay us anything. Cool!