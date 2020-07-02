1780 S Post Oak Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center conference room car charging carport clubhouse 24hr concierge gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage valet service

"Down with the king! Down with the king!" your newly formed army starts chanting as it makes it way to the royal chambers. For too long your people have suffered under the oppressive reign of this centuries old dynasty who clings to power with a great desperation. But not anymore. Your band of freedom loving dissidents and rebels has stormed the bastille, and is ready to usher in a dawn of freedom and enlightenment. And look at that! The monarchy is gone, and you're now president of this super cool and super free nation. And instead of some gaudy palace, you choose to live in simpler (but still pretty sweet) place. From this brand new Houston apartment complex is where you will guide your people to greater lands of peace and freedom fueled prosperity. Hurray!



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



100% powered by renewable sources



Car charging stations.



Energy performance windows



ENERGY STAR® rated appliances



Smoke-free environments



Spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans



Ultra-expansive penthouse homes



Towering windows with unparalleled views and energy efficient solar shades



Open living spaces with 10' ceilings



Open-concept gourmet kitchens with solid slab granite and quartzite countertops



Stunning engineered hardwood flooring



Floor to ceiling windows



Generous walk-in closets



Open-concept gourmet kitchens



Slab granite and quartzite countertops



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Conference Room B



Houston's most prestigious address located across from the BLVD Place



Panoramic views of Uptown, Galleria and Downtown



15,000 sq ft of Resident Amenities with Skyline Views



Valet Parking



24-hour Concierge



Executive conference rooms with HDTVs



Private lounge with exclusive Dining Room and fully-equipped Catering Kitchen



Business center with iMac desktops



12,000 sq. ft. pool deck overlooking Uptown and Downtown skyline



Resort-style pool and sun shelf



Pool-side private cabanas, luxury lounge seating, grilling stations and fireplaces



24-Hour Technogym fitness club



Pet friendly facilities including pet washing station



Valet dry cleaning service



Control-access parking garage with storage units, private garages and dedicated bike storage



===================



Looking for a new apartment?



We're Taco Street Locating. A taco organization with an apartment locating problem. Don't worry, it makes sense. We're awesome like that extra hunk of guacamole that gracefully mounts your al-pastor. Awesome like the creamy salsa verde that provides the cool and spicy balance to your barbacoa. We're the warm corn and or flour tortilla that brings order to your chaotic apartment research mess. Together, we can do something beautiful - finding you that new apartment. Plus, you don't have to pay us anything. Cool!