All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 17615 Maplecreek Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
17615 Maplecreek Dr
Last updated August 21 2019 at 4:27 AM

17615 Maplecreek Dr

17615 Maplecreek Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Addicks - Park Ten
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17615 Maplecreek Dr, Houston, TX 77084
Addicks - Park Ten

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dca2dab091 ---- This beauty has been fully renovated! New paint, new cabinets, new stainless steel appliances and backsplash in the kitchen and new, modern bathrooms. You\'re getting a new house basically in this home! Corner lot of cul-de-sac street in great subdivision with amenities; gated security area at front of house, covered deck and mature trees. Located a short distance from Katy Mills Mall, good schools and major thoroughfares. Formal den and dining room, the open living room and adjoining kitchen and breakfast room featuring large windows and a fireplace. The private master bedroom is secluded away from the secondary bedrooms and has a long walk-in closet and a beautiful brand new bathroom with an XL shower! Huge backyard, family oriented community with multiple playgrounds and swimming pool. Zoned to acclaimed Katy ISD, close to 99, I-10 Energy Corridor.*Pets are case by case

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17615 Maplecreek Dr have any available units?
17615 Maplecreek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 17615 Maplecreek Dr have?
Some of 17615 Maplecreek Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17615 Maplecreek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
17615 Maplecreek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17615 Maplecreek Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 17615 Maplecreek Dr is pet friendly.
Does 17615 Maplecreek Dr offer parking?
No, 17615 Maplecreek Dr does not offer parking.
Does 17615 Maplecreek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17615 Maplecreek Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17615 Maplecreek Dr have a pool?
Yes, 17615 Maplecreek Dr has a pool.
Does 17615 Maplecreek Dr have accessible units?
No, 17615 Maplecreek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 17615 Maplecreek Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 17615 Maplecreek Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Estates at Bellaire
4807 Pin Oak Park
Houston, TX 77081
The Carter
4 Chelsea Blvd
Houston, TX 77006
Allendale Village
6005 Allendale Rd
Houston, TX 77017
Windswept Gardens
6320 Windswept Ln
Houston, TX 77057
Myriad
1520 Enclave Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077
Mirabella
12055 Sabo Rd
Houston, TX 77089
Biscayne at CityView
17050 Imperial Valley Dr
Houston, TX 77060
The Lenox Apartment Homes
6014 Winsome Ln
Houston, TX 77057

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston