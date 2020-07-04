17615 Maplecreek Dr

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dca2dab091 ---- This beauty has been fully renovated! New paint, new cabinets, new stainless steel appliances and backsplash in the kitchen and new, modern bathrooms. You\'re getting a new house basically in this home! Corner lot of cul-de-sac street in great subdivision with amenities; gated security area at front of house, covered deck and mature trees. Located a short distance from Katy Mills Mall, good schools and major thoroughfares. Formal den and dining room, the open living room and adjoining kitchen and breakfast room featuring large windows and a fireplace. The private master bedroom is secluded away from the secondary bedrooms and has a long walk-in closet and a beautiful brand new bathroom with an XL shower! Huge backyard, family oriented community with multiple playgrounds and swimming pool. Zoned to acclaimed Katy ISD, close to 99, I-10 Energy Corridor.*Pets are case by case