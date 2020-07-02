Amenities

1755 Crescent Plaza Drive, Houston, TX 77077 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Rabbi Hasan, Taco Street Locating, (281) 606-0944. Available from: 06/28/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. “They would welcome us as liberators!” we once thought. But time has past, and our thoughts have evolved. It turns out, things are much more complicated than that. Your rowdy brigade of girl-scout-cookie wielding middle schoolers started off with a noble mission. To liberate Houston from the horrors of cardboard tasting gluten free baked goods. It turns out your overzealous cookie crusade went a little overboard. What started off as a few boxes of Thin Mints and Peanut Butter Patties has slippery-sloped its way into you become a ruthless cookie kingpin wielding vast powers all over the country. The Al Capone of Caramel Delights some call you. Some quiver in fear of you, others revere your swift handed justice. But most importantly, you now can afford to live in that stunning Houston apartment complex you’ve been dreaming out. Yes, the one you’re looking at right now. It’s amazing. It’s about time you’ve upgraded isn’t it? ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities 1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Luxury Apartment Homes Granite Kitchen Countertops and Stainless Steel Appliances Kitchen Islands with Open Bar Area Wood Grain Flooring Entertainment Kitchen with 42” Custom Cabinets Whirlpool Refrigerator with Water and Ice Dispenser Under-Cabinet Lighting Custom Glass Tiled Backsplash Under Mount Kitchen Sinks Built-In Computer Workstations 10'- 20' Ceilings Soaking Garden Tubs Walk-In Showers Dual Marble Vanity Sinks Custom Wood Framed Bathroom Mirrors Walk-In Closets with Custom Shelving Private Patios and Balconies with Storage Cable and Wi-Fi U-Verse Package Full-Size Washers and Dryers Pre-Wired For Alarm System ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Resort-Style Pool with Tanning Ledges and Cabanas Elevators Outdoor BBQ Grills with Fireside Feature Motor Vehicle Gates Innovative Fitness Center with Cardio Theaters and Free Weights Ample Resident and Guest Parking Carports, Private Garages and On-Site Storage Business Center with Executive Conference Room Interactive Playroom Resident Lounge with Billiards Table and Media Center Landscaped Green Areas and Courtyards Three Fenced Pet Parks with Seating Online Payments Available Services: 24-Hour Package Pick Up Service Resident Social Events Complimentary Fitness Classes Complimentary Coffee and Tea Bar Wi-Fi Hotspots Fully Furnished Guest Suite 24-Hour Emergency On-Site Maintenance Valet Trash Service Recycling Program Location: Conveniently Located Near Top Houston Energy Employers Shopping, Dining and Entertainment Within 1 Mile Radius Walking Distance To Terry Hersey Park with Walking and Biking Trails Easy Access To I-10 and Westpark Tollway Minutes From City Centre Need a new apartment? We’re Taco Street Locating. We’re an apartment locating company with a taco problem. We find people wonderful apartments in Houston to fuel our cripplingly delicious queso-topped taco addiction. The voracity of our crunchy dependency has forced us to develop the most streamlined apartment finding process in the industry. You tell us what you’re looking for, and we take care of the rest. And we’re free to work with. How cool is that? [ Published 2-Jul-20 / ID 3604373 ]