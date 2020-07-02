All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 2 2020 at 2:52 PM

1755 Crescent Plaza Drive

1755 Crescent Plaza · No Longer Available
Location

1755 Crescent Plaza, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
business center
conference room
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
guest suite
internet access
media room
trash valet
1755 Crescent Plaza Drive, Houston, TX 77077 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Rabbi Hasan, Taco Street Locating, (281) 606-0944. Available from: 06/28/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. “They would welcome us as liberators!” we once thought. But time has past, and our thoughts have evolved. It turns out, things are much more complicated than that. Your rowdy brigade of girl-scout-cookie wielding middle schoolers started off with a noble mission. To liberate Houston from the horrors of cardboard tasting gluten free baked goods. It turns out your overzealous cookie crusade went a little overboard. What started off as a few boxes of Thin Mints and Peanut Butter Patties has slippery-sloped its way into you become a ruthless cookie kingpin wielding vast powers all over the country. The Al Capone of Caramel Delights some call you. Some quiver in fear of you, others revere your swift handed justice. But most importantly, you now can afford to live in that stunning Houston apartment complex you’ve been dreaming out. Yes, the one you’re looking at right now. It’s amazing. It’s about time you’ve upgraded isn’t it? ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities 1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Luxury Apartment Homes Granite Kitchen Countertops and Stainless Steel Appliances Kitchen Islands with Open Bar Area Wood Grain Flooring Entertainment Kitchen with 42” Custom Cabinets Whirlpool Refrigerator with Water and Ice Dispenser Under-Cabinet Lighting Custom Glass Tiled Backsplash Under Mount Kitchen Sinks Built-In Computer Workstations 10'- 20' Ceilings Soaking Garden Tubs Walk-In Showers Dual Marble Vanity Sinks Custom Wood Framed Bathroom Mirrors Walk-In Closets with Custom Shelving Private Patios and Balconies with Storage Cable and Wi-Fi U-Verse Package Full-Size Washers and Dryers Pre-Wired For Alarm System ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Resort-Style Pool with Tanning Ledges and Cabanas Elevators Outdoor BBQ Grills with Fireside Feature Motor Vehicle Gates Innovative Fitness Center with Cardio Theaters and Free Weights Ample Resident and Guest Parking Carports, Private Garages and On-Site Storage Business Center with Executive Conference Room Interactive Playroom Resident Lounge with Billiards Table and Media Center Landscaped Green Areas and Courtyards Three Fenced Pet Parks with Seating Online Payments Available Services: 24-Hour Package Pick Up Service Resident Social Events Complimentary Fitness Classes Complimentary Coffee and Tea Bar Wi-Fi Hotspots Fully Furnished Guest Suite 24-Hour Emergency On-Site Maintenance Valet Trash Service Recycling Program Location: Conveniently Located Near Top Houston Energy Employers Shopping, Dining and Entertainment Within 1 Mile Radius Walking Distance To Terry Hersey Park with Walking and Biking Trails Easy Access To I-10 and Westpark Tollway Minutes From City Centre Need a new apartment? We’re Taco Street Locating. We’re an apartment locating company with a taco problem. We find people wonderful apartments in Houston to fuel our cripplingly delicious queso-topped taco addiction. The voracity of our crunchy dependency has forced us to develop the most streamlined apartment finding process in the industry. You tell us what you’re looking for, and we take care of the rest. And we’re free to work with. How cool is that? [ Published 2-Jul-20 / ID 3604373 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1755 Crescent Plaza Drive have any available units?
1755 Crescent Plaza Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1755 Crescent Plaza Drive have?
Some of 1755 Crescent Plaza Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1755 Crescent Plaza Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1755 Crescent Plaza Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1755 Crescent Plaza Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1755 Crescent Plaza Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1755 Crescent Plaza Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1755 Crescent Plaza Drive offers parking.
Does 1755 Crescent Plaza Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1755 Crescent Plaza Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1755 Crescent Plaza Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1755 Crescent Plaza Drive has a pool.
Does 1755 Crescent Plaza Drive have accessible units?
No, 1755 Crescent Plaza Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1755 Crescent Plaza Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1755 Crescent Plaza Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

