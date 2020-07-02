All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1745 Main St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1745 Main St
Last updated November 20 2019 at 3:01 AM

1745 Main St

1745 Main St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Downtown Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1745 Main St, Houston, TX 77002
Downtown Houston

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr concierge
dog park
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
lobby
pet friendly
tennis court
yoga
You had been training for this day ever since you were a wee little human. Years of blood, sweat, tears, brutal emotional turmoil, and a betrayal here and there. But now you hoist the trophy. You are the champion you have always dreamed of being. Nobody in the universe can lay claim to the title other than you. You are now the best Mario Kart racer in the world.

Up until now, nobody knew of you. Now, people swarm you on the street for autographs that can pass along to their grandchildren, to lay gaze on unprecedented excellence. To say they got to touch a legend. Of course, your Mario Karting excellence has brought you untold amounts of wealth along with the fame, which is pretty cool. Now you get to live in that swanky downtown highrise apartment that you’ve always dreamed of. The one with a walk score of 89, and views of everything. So cool.

___________________________________________________________

Quick Notes

Pricing listed already factors in specials like free months/weeks.

Units come unfurnished. The pictures are of a model unit to see how it would look furnished (and if you had a super awesome interior designer)

Apartments use freaky alien technology to change prices frequently. Similar to how hotels and airlines work.

We find people apartments professionally. It’s super cool.

We are also really good at helping people who are moving to Houston.

We are free to work with!

Apartments are pet friendly!

Tacos. Tacos are awesome.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Floor-to-ceiling windows with upgraded solar shades showcasing

dramatic views of downtown Houston

Private balconies, with expansive views, in every residence

Generous closet space

Stylish, modern, wood cabinetry with espresso finish, in kitchens and baths

Premium granite countertops in kitchens and baths

Open spaces expanded by ceilings more than 9-ft. high

Spa-styled bathrooms with ceramic tile floors and walls

Whirlpool®️ Energy Star ™️ stainless steel appliances

Whirlpool®️ washer and dryer included

Kohler®️ fixtures in kitchen and baths

Natural hardwood flooring in living areas, and comfortable, luxury carpet in bedrooms

Built-in shelving and desks

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Environmentally conscious design and construction

Ground-level lobby with 24-hour concierge services

Controlled-access tower and parking garage

Wi-Fi throughout common areas

Tennis Court

Pet-friendly community

Dog Park

Walking distance to all downtown Houston has to

offer–sports events, dining, entertainment, shopping, top employers

Steps from public transit and city parks

Close to St. Joseph Medical Center, Green Street, Discovery Green,

and Minute Maid Park

Walk Score of 89

Rooftop amenity deck featuring breathtaking views of the downtown Houston skyline

Outdoor fire pit

Outdoor kitchen with grilling stations and flat-screen televisions

Club-quality cardio and strength equipment by Life Fitness

24-hour access

Cross-training room for Yoga, Pilates, Spin, and Barre workouts,

with award-winning programming by Fitness On Demand™️

Features 24th floor views of the downtown Houston skyline

Rooftop lounge with billiards, fireplace, and large flat-screen TVs

Free Wi-Fi available throughout

Complimentary coffee bar

Demonstration kitchen

__________________________________________________________

Hello there handsome internet denizen. Are you looking for a new apartment?

We are Taco Street Houston. We are an unruly mob of taco obsessed apartment locators. Unlike most unruly mobs who cause chaos and destruction, we are far more beneficial to society. We endlessly scour the internets for the best apartment deals, take care of all your research, and make all the annoying parts go away. If we succeed, we are then allowed to plunder our metaphorical treasure chest of corn-and-or-flour wrapped booty. Oh, we’re free to work with too.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1745 Main St have any available units?
1745 Main St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1745 Main St have?
Some of 1745 Main St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1745 Main St currently offering any rent specials?
1745 Main St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1745 Main St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1745 Main St is pet friendly.
Does 1745 Main St offer parking?
Yes, 1745 Main St offers parking.
Does 1745 Main St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1745 Main St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1745 Main St have a pool?
Yes, 1745 Main St has a pool.
Does 1745 Main St have accessible units?
Yes, 1745 Main St has accessible units.
Does 1745 Main St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1745 Main St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Carter
4 Chelsea Blvd
Houston, TX 77006
Camden Plaza
3833 Cummins St
Houston, TX 77027
Post Oak Park I
1919 Post Oak Park Dr
Houston, TX 77027
Greenbriar Park
7777 Greenbriar Road
Houston, TX 77030
Oaks of Charleston
15 Charleston Park Dr
Houston, TX 77025
The Heights at 2121
2100 Tannehill Dr
Houston, TX 77008
Windsor at West University
2630 Bissonnet St
Houston, TX 77005
The Landings at Steeplechase
11150 Steeplepark Dr
Houston, TX 77065

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston