1735 Tuam St

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage cats allowed

Available immediately. Delightful, bright and down the street from a beautiful park. The master bathroom has just been completely renovated and the kitchen refreshed. Newer stainless steel Samsung appliances pop in the kitchen. The master bedroom is large and bright. The loft makes the living area spacious and airy. The two car garage lets out directly to the communal greenspace. This home is set in the middle of the residential area of midtown. 5-10 minutes from anything in midtown, downtown and the stadium district. Eight blocks from the rail which leads to everything the Medical Center, Rice university, and NRG area have to offer. The lovely Elizabeth Baldwin park comes alive every afternoon with people and dogs among the amazing old growth oaks.