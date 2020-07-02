1724 Main St

Amenities

Looking for that new apartment?



Yeah, I know. You're tired of clicking through listing after listing. Freaking out over which apartment, which neighborhood, which everything. What if you had your own personal concierge? Somebody who can take over all of that annoying research for you?



Somebody that can also double as your guide? Well spoiler alert, that's us. Taco Street Locating. We're like a magical genie in a bottle that grants apartment related wishes. And we're super free to work with. Free like that HBO account your friends don't know you use when Game of Thrones is on. Check out our website (tacostreetlocating) for more info



___________________________ You had been training for this day ever since you were a wee little human. Years of blood, sweat, tears, brutal emotional turmoil, and a betrayal here and there. But now you hoist the trophy. You are the champion you have always dreamed of being. Nobody in the universe can lay claim to the title other than you. You are now the best Mario Kart racer in the world.



Up until now, nobody knew of you. Now, people swarm you on the street for autographs that can pass along to their grandchildren, to lay gaze on unprecedented excellence. To say they got to touch a legend. Of course, your Mario Karting excellence has brought you untold amounts of wealth along with the fame, which is pretty cool. Now you get to live in that swanky downtown highrise apartment that you've always dreamed of. The one with a walk score of 89, and views of everything. So cool.



Apartment Amenities



Floor-to-ceiling windows with upgraded solar shades showcasing



dramatic views of downtown Houston



Private balconies, with expansive views, in every residence



Generous closet space



Stylish, modern, wood cabinetry with espresso finish, in kitchens and baths



Premium granite countertops in kitchens and baths



Open spaces expanded by ceilings more than 9-ft. high



Spa-styled bathrooms with ceramic tile floors and walls



Whirlpool® Energy Star stainless steel appliances



Whirlpool® washer and dryer included



Kohler® fixtures in kitchen and baths



Natural hardwood flooring in living areas, and comfortable, luxury carpet in bedrooms



Built-in shelving and desks



Community Amenities



Environmentally conscious design and construction



Ground-level lobby with 24-hour concierge services



Controlled-access tower and parking garage



Wi-Fi throughout common areas



Tennis Court



Pet-friendly community



Dog Park



Walking distance to all downtown Houston has to



offersports events, dining, entertainment, shopping, top employers



Steps from public transit and city parks



Close to St. Joseph Medical Center, Green Street, Discovery Green,



and Minute Maid Park



Walk Score of 89



Rooftop amenity deck featuring breathtaking views of the downtown Houston skyline



Outdoor fire pit



Outdoor kitchen with grilling stations and flat-screen televisions



Club-quality cardio and strength equipment by Life Fitness



24-hour access



Cross-training room for Yoga, Pilates, Spin, and Barre workouts,



with award-winning programming by Fitness On Demand



Features 24th floor views of the downtown Houston skyline



Rooftop lounge with billiards, fireplace, and large flat-screen TVs



Free Wi-Fi available throughout



Complimentary coffee bar



Demonstration kitchen



Sun-soaked saline pool with amazing skyline views



Two covered poolside lounges



Street level living room with fireplace



Bar to workstations



Gaming Area



