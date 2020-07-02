All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1724 Main St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1724 Main St
Last updated February 13 2020 at 8:36 AM

1724 Main St

1724 W Main St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Neartown - Montrose
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1724 W Main St, Houston, TX 77098
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr concierge
dog park
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
lobby
tennis court
yoga
Looking for that new apartment?

  Yeah, I know. You're tired of clicking through listing after listing. Freaking out over which apartment, which neighborhood, which everything. What if you had your own personal concierge? Somebody who can take over all of that annoying research for you? 

  Somebody that can also double as your guide? Well spoiler alert, that's us. Taco Street Locating. We're like a magical genie in a bottle that grants apartment related wishes. And we're super free to work with. Free like that HBO account your friends don't know you use when Game of Thrones is on. Check out our website (tacostreetlocating) for more info

___________________________ You had been training for this day ever since you were a wee little human. Years of blood, sweat, tears, brutal emotional turmoil, and a betrayal here and there. But now you hoist the trophy. You are the champion you have always dreamed of being. Nobody in the universe can lay claim to the title other than you. You are now the best Mario Kart racer in the world. 

Up until now, nobody knew of you. Now, people swarm you on the street for autographs that can pass along to their grandchildren, to lay gaze on unprecedented excellence. To say they got to touch a legend. Of course, your Mario Karting excellence has brought you untold amounts of wealth along with the fame, which is pretty cool. Now you get to live in that swanky downtown highrise apartment that you've always dreamed of. The one with a walk score of 89, and views of everything. So cool. 

  ___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  Floor-to-ceiling windows with upgraded solar shades showcasing 

dramatic views of downtown Houston

Private balconies, with expansive views, in every residence

Generous closet space

Stylish, modern, wood cabinetry with espresso finish, in kitchens and baths

Premium granite countertops in kitchens and baths

Open spaces expanded by ceilings more than 9-ft. high

Spa-styled bathrooms with ceramic tile floors and walls

Whirlpool® Energy Star stainless steel appliances

Whirlpool® washer and dryer included

Kohler® fixtures in kitchen and baths

Natural hardwood flooring in living areas, and comfortable, luxury carpet in bedrooms

Built-in shelving and desks

  ___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  Environmentally conscious design and construction

Ground-level lobby with 24-hour concierge services

Controlled-access tower and parking garage

Wi-Fi throughout common areas

Tennis Court

Pet-friendly community

Dog Park

Walking distance to all downtown Houston has to 

offersports events, dining, entertainment, shopping, top employers

Steps from public transit and city parks

Close to St. Joseph Medical Center, Green Street, Discovery Green, 

and Minute Maid Park

Walk Score of 89

Rooftop amenity deck featuring breathtaking views of the downtown Houston skyline

Outdoor fire pit

Outdoor kitchen with grilling stations and flat-screen televisions

Club-quality cardio and strength equipment by Life Fitness

24-hour access

Cross-training room for Yoga, Pilates, Spin, and Barre workouts, 

with award-winning programming by Fitness On Demand

Features 24th floor views of the downtown Houston skyline

Rooftop lounge with billiards, fireplace, and large flat-screen TVs

Free Wi-Fi available throughout

Complimentary coffee bar

Demonstration kitchen

Sun-soaked saline pool with amazing skyline views

Two covered poolside lounges

Street level living room with fireplace

Bar to workstations

Gaming Area

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1724 Main St have any available units?
1724 Main St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1724 Main St have?
Some of 1724 Main St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1724 Main St currently offering any rent specials?
1724 Main St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1724 Main St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1724 Main St is pet friendly.
Does 1724 Main St offer parking?
Yes, 1724 Main St offers parking.
Does 1724 Main St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1724 Main St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1724 Main St have a pool?
Yes, 1724 Main St has a pool.
Does 1724 Main St have accessible units?
Yes, 1724 Main St has accessible units.
Does 1724 Main St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1724 Main St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Viv on West Dallas
2210 W Dallas St
Houston, TX 77019
Coles Crossing
12500 Barker Cypress Rd
Houston, TX 77429
Plaza at the Medical Center
2700 Holly Hall St
Houston, TX 77054
2626 Fountain View
2626 Fountain View Dr
Houston, TX 77057
The Preserve at Cypress Creek
1007 Cypress Station Dr
Houston, TX 77090
Crimson
2220 Westcreek Lane
Houston, TX 77027
Rockridge Springs
17435 Imperial Valley Dr
Houston, TX 77060
Ashford Lakes
1200 S Dairy Ashford Rd
Houston, TX 77077

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston