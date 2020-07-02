All apartments in Houston
Houston, TX
1718 Wycliffe Drive
Location

1718 Wycliffe Drive, Houston, TX 77043
Spring Branch West

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Lovely 1 story 3 bedroom 2 full bath house. Tile floors in kitchen and wood floors throughout home. Gas Stove, Dishwasher and Granite Countertop in kitchen. Breakfast area in kitchen. Formal dining room. Study/Library can also be use as an sunroom. Garage with attached covered carport for more parking. A separate storage room is in the backyard. Additional space can be used as an office or other different needs. Backyard is huge! Plenty of space for backyard entertainment. What are you waiting for? Schedule your private showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1718 Wycliffe Drive have any available units?
1718 Wycliffe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1718 Wycliffe Drive have?
Some of 1718 Wycliffe Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1718 Wycliffe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1718 Wycliffe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1718 Wycliffe Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1718 Wycliffe Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1718 Wycliffe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1718 Wycliffe Drive offers parking.
Does 1718 Wycliffe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1718 Wycliffe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1718 Wycliffe Drive have a pool?
No, 1718 Wycliffe Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1718 Wycliffe Drive have accessible units?
No, 1718 Wycliffe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1718 Wycliffe Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1718 Wycliffe Drive has units with dishwashers.

