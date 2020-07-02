1718 Wycliffe Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking garage

Lovely 1 story 3 bedroom 2 full bath house. Tile floors in kitchen and wood floors throughout home. Gas Stove, Dishwasher and Granite Countertop in kitchen. Breakfast area in kitchen. Formal dining room. Study/Library can also be use as an sunroom. Garage with attached covered carport for more parking. A separate storage room is in the backyard. Additional space can be used as an office or other different needs. Backyard is huge! Plenty of space for backyard entertainment. What are you waiting for? Schedule your private showing today!