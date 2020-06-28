All apartments in Houston
Last updated February 6 2020 at 12:21 PM

1716 Wilson St

1716 Wilson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1716 Wilson Street, Houston, TX 77019
Fourth Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
online portal
1716 Wilson St Available 02/15/20 1716 Wilson St - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Quarterly Pest Control

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? Well have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $2100
Security Deposit: $1900
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 2200
Bedroom: 2
Baths: 2.5
Heating: Central gas
Cooling: Central electric
Appliances: Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer, Stove/Range, Garbage Disposal, Microwave

Extras: Be the next to call this beautiful townhouse your home! It's very well located in the heart of Houston and it's very spacious. Its spacious living room is very elegant and it features a cute fireplace and wood floors. The kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances and more than enough cabinets for storage as well as a breakfast bar. This house with an open living concept has 2 bedrooms, the master bedroom is very broad, gets lots of exterior lighting and has its own master bath that features a very stylish walk-in closet with built-in shelves. Washer and Dryer are included, and there's also a lovely patio with a stunning view of the Houston skyline! DO NOT WAIT THIS BEAUTY WILL NOT LAST LONG! APPY NOW!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4549211)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1716 Wilson St have any available units?
1716 Wilson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1716 Wilson St have?
Some of 1716 Wilson St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1716 Wilson St currently offering any rent specials?
1716 Wilson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1716 Wilson St pet-friendly?
No, 1716 Wilson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1716 Wilson St offer parking?
No, 1716 Wilson St does not offer parking.
Does 1716 Wilson St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1716 Wilson St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1716 Wilson St have a pool?
No, 1716 Wilson St does not have a pool.
Does 1716 Wilson St have accessible units?
No, 1716 Wilson St does not have accessible units.
Does 1716 Wilson St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1716 Wilson St has units with dishwashers.

How much should you be paying for rent?

