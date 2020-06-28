Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities concierge online portal

1716 Wilson St Available 02/15/20 1716 Wilson St - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.



Price: $2100

Security Deposit: $1900

Processing fee: $200

Preferred Resident Program: $45

Sq Feet: 2200

Bedroom: 2

Baths: 2.5

Heating: Central gas

Cooling: Central electric

Appliances: Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer, Stove/Range, Garbage Disposal, Microwave



Extras: Be the next to call this beautiful townhouse your home! It's very well located in the heart of Houston and it's very spacious. Its spacious living room is very elegant and it features a cute fireplace and wood floors. The kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances and more than enough cabinets for storage as well as a breakfast bar. This house with an open living concept has 2 bedrooms, the master bedroom is very broad, gets lots of exterior lighting and has its own master bath that features a very stylish walk-in closet with built-in shelves. Washer and Dryer are included, and there's also a lovely patio with a stunning view of the Houston skyline! DO NOT WAIT THIS BEAUTY WILL NOT LAST LONG! APPY NOW!



No Pets Allowed



