Houston, TX
1714 West Alabama - 3
Last updated June 3 2019 at 11:22 PM

1714 West Alabama - 3

1714 West Alabama Street · No Longer Available
Location

1714 West Alabama Street, Houston, TX 77098
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Call to Schedule an Appointment (713) 489-8557

$895 for a 12-month lease

Click on 'Apply Now' at www.kafoglis.net

Studio Apartment that could either be used as an Office or a small Studio, no retail please. In the middle of everything! Shopping is walking distance, HEB directly across the street, won't last long. Call to schedule to see it. NOTE: Carpet pictured is no longer there. Concrete floor

Bring $50 per applicant to the showing appointment if interested. Applications will not be considered without app fee in hand so please bring the application fee regardless. Cash or Check is acceptable. Preferred consideration is given to applications filled out online prior to showing at www.kafoglis.net

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1714 West Alabama - 3 have any available units?
1714 West Alabama - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1714 West Alabama - 3 have?
Some of 1714 West Alabama - 3's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1714 West Alabama - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1714 West Alabama - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1714 West Alabama - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 1714 West Alabama - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1714 West Alabama - 3 offer parking?
Yes, 1714 West Alabama - 3 offers parking.
Does 1714 West Alabama - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1714 West Alabama - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1714 West Alabama - 3 have a pool?
No, 1714 West Alabama - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1714 West Alabama - 3 have accessible units?
No, 1714 West Alabama - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1714 West Alabama - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1714 West Alabama - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
