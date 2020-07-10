All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1710 Redwing Cove Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1710 Redwing Cove Drive
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:36 PM

1710 Redwing Cove Drive

1710 Redwing Cove Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Greater Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1710 Redwing Cove Drive, Houston, TX 77009
Greater Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
bbq/grill
Location can't be beat - close to Heights, Downtown - live in the heart of the city and close to major freeways! Beautiful home in a well maintained townhome community, this townhouse features 2 bedrooms, a half bath downstairs and well-appointed full bath upstairs. Huge master with custom-designed master closet. The kitchen features beautiful granite countertops, new dishwasher, and plenty of room to cook.The downstairs living area has hardwoods plus a large outdoor patio for pets, grilling, and entertaining. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer are included. Hurry - this one won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1710 Redwing Cove Drive have any available units?
1710 Redwing Cove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1710 Redwing Cove Drive have?
Some of 1710 Redwing Cove Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1710 Redwing Cove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1710 Redwing Cove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1710 Redwing Cove Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1710 Redwing Cove Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1710 Redwing Cove Drive offer parking?
No, 1710 Redwing Cove Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1710 Redwing Cove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1710 Redwing Cove Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1710 Redwing Cove Drive have a pool?
No, 1710 Redwing Cove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1710 Redwing Cove Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 1710 Redwing Cove Drive has accessible units.
Does 1710 Redwing Cove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1710 Redwing Cove Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Aubrey
2310 Crescent Park Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Wolf Creek
16100 Space Center Blvd
Houston, TX 77062
Vermillion Apartments
3360 Alice St
Houston, TX 77021
Oak Grove
10770 Barely Ln
Houston, TX 77070
Casa Rosa
5555 Antoine Dr
Houston, TX 77091
Aspire At 610
8900 Lakes at 610 Drive
Houston, TX 77054
M5250
5250 Brownway St
Houston, TX 77056
One Park Place
1400 McKinney St
Houston, TX 77010

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston