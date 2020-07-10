1710 Redwing Cove Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible bbq/grill

Location can't be beat - close to Heights, Downtown - live in the heart of the city and close to major freeways! Beautiful home in a well maintained townhome community, this townhouse features 2 bedrooms, a half bath downstairs and well-appointed full bath upstairs. Huge master with custom-designed master closet. The kitchen features beautiful granite countertops, new dishwasher, and plenty of room to cook.The downstairs living area has hardwoods plus a large outdoor patio for pets, grilling, and entertaining. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer are included. Hurry - this one won't last long!