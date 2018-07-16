All apartments in Houston
Last updated April 21 2020 at 5:15 AM

Location

1710 Caroline Street, Houston, TX 77002
Downtown Houston

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Caroline Street, Houston, TX 77002 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Titus King, GottaMoveNOW!, (855) 468-8266. Available from: 04/18/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. This new community in Downtown Houston is filled with gorgeous interiors and resort style amenities. Chose from a one or two bedroom floor plan depending on what your individualized needs are. Each home is expertly crafted and equipped with spectacular amenities, as well as a breathtaking view of the city from your private balcony or patio. [ Published 21-Apr-20 / ID 3513057 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1710 Caroline Street have any available units?
1710 Caroline Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 1710 Caroline Street currently offering any rent specials?
1710 Caroline Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1710 Caroline Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1710 Caroline Street is pet friendly.
Does 1710 Caroline Street offer parking?
No, 1710 Caroline Street does not offer parking.
Does 1710 Caroline Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1710 Caroline Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1710 Caroline Street have a pool?
No, 1710 Caroline Street does not have a pool.
Does 1710 Caroline Street have accessible units?
No, 1710 Caroline Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1710 Caroline Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1710 Caroline Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1710 Caroline Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1710 Caroline Street does not have units with air conditioning.

