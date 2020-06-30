16823 Green Quail Drive

Amenities

April move-in special - significantly reduce move-in costs with the help of our partner, Rhino! Pay only a small monthly fee (~$15-30) to replace the upfront security deposit. -- Beautiful 5 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Missouri City, TX. This large home has been recently renovated and features hard surface flooring throughout. The living room features a large fireplace, and the house has plenty windows throughout to let in natural light. Large private backyard as well as a two car garage with plenty of storage space. Washer and Dryer Included!

