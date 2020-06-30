All apartments in Houston
Houston, TX
16823 Green Quail Drive
Last updated March 30 2020 at 7:20 PM

16823 Green Quail Drive

16823 Green Quail Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16823 Green Quail Drive, Houston, TX 77489
Fort Bend Houston

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
April move-in special - significantly reduce move-in costs with the help of our partner, Rhino! Pay only a small monthly fee (~$15-30) to replace the upfront security deposit. -- Beautiful 5 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Missouri City, TX. This large home has been recently renovated and features hard surface flooring throughout. The living room features a large fireplace, and the house has plenty windows throughout to let in natural light. Large private backyard as well as a two car garage with plenty of storage space. Washer and Dryer Included!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16823 Green Quail Drive have any available units?
16823 Green Quail Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 16823 Green Quail Drive have?
Some of 16823 Green Quail Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16823 Green Quail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16823 Green Quail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16823 Green Quail Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16823 Green Quail Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 16823 Green Quail Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16823 Green Quail Drive offers parking.
Does 16823 Green Quail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16823 Green Quail Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16823 Green Quail Drive have a pool?
No, 16823 Green Quail Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16823 Green Quail Drive have accessible units?
No, 16823 Green Quail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16823 Green Quail Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 16823 Green Quail Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

