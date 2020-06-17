16411 Sawyer Knoll

Amenities
This GORGEOUS home offers an open living and gourmet kitchen area that are perfect for entertaining. The whole house has LED lighting and the garage has a built-in shoe rack that's great for organizing.Other features include master suite with huge closet and beautiful en-suite bath, double crown molding, game room, covered patio, water softener system, tankless water heater AND a media room with In-Wall Definitive Technology speaker system, Sony Projector & Receiver, Panamax PC and media rack!!! Plus you'll also enjoy the convenience of dining and shopping as well as Beltway 8 for easy commutes.