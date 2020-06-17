16411 Sawyer Knoll

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

This GORGEOUS home offers an open living and gourmet kitchen area that are perfect for entertaining. The whole house has LED lighting and the garage has a built-in shoe rack that's great for organizing.Other features include master suite with huge closet and beautiful en-suite bath, double crown molding, game room, covered patio, water softener system, tankless water heater AND a media room with In-Wall Definitive Technology speaker system, Sony Projector & Receiver, Panamax PC and media rack!!! Plus you'll also enjoy the convenience of dining and shopping as well as Beltway 8 for easy commutes.