Houston, TX
16411 Sawyer Knoll
Last updated September 8 2019 at 6:26 PM

16411 Sawyer Knoll

16411 Sawyer Knoll Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16411 Sawyer Knoll Lane, Houston, TX 77044
Lake Houston

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
This GORGEOUS home offers an open living and gourmet kitchen area that are perfect for entertaining. The whole house has LED lighting and the garage has a built-in shoe rack that's great for organizing.Other features include master suite with huge closet and beautiful en-suite bath, double crown molding, game room, covered patio, water softener system, tankless water heater AND a media room with In-Wall Definitive Technology speaker system, Sony Projector & Receiver, Panamax PC and media rack!!! Plus you'll also enjoy the convenience of dining and shopping as well as Beltway 8 for easy commutes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16411 Sawyer Knoll have any available units?
16411 Sawyer Knoll doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 16411 Sawyer Knoll have?
Some of 16411 Sawyer Knoll's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16411 Sawyer Knoll currently offering any rent specials?
16411 Sawyer Knoll is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16411 Sawyer Knoll pet-friendly?
No, 16411 Sawyer Knoll is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 16411 Sawyer Knoll offer parking?
Yes, 16411 Sawyer Knoll offers parking.
Does 16411 Sawyer Knoll have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16411 Sawyer Knoll does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16411 Sawyer Knoll have a pool?
No, 16411 Sawyer Knoll does not have a pool.
Does 16411 Sawyer Knoll have accessible units?
No, 16411 Sawyer Knoll does not have accessible units.
Does 16411 Sawyer Knoll have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16411 Sawyer Knoll has units with dishwashers.

