All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1618 Chippendale Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1618 Chippendale Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1618 Chippendale Road

1618 Chippendale Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1618 Chippendale Road, Houston, TX 77018
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
new construction
pet friendly
Available for March 14th move-in. Cute 2-1 with a large backyard. The kitchen has granite and a tile back splash. Master bedroom can accommodate a king sized bed and has two closets. The utility room is attached to the home and just off of the kitchen. Covered back patio and large storage shed in backyard. Great price and a great location! Surrounded by new construction. Pets on a case by case basis. No Cats. No cats. No cats. Refrigerator provided. There are hookups for a washer and dryer in the attached utility room. The listing agent is the owner and a licensed realtor. Call with questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1618 Chippendale Road have any available units?
1618 Chippendale Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1618 Chippendale Road have?
Some of 1618 Chippendale Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1618 Chippendale Road currently offering any rent specials?
1618 Chippendale Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1618 Chippendale Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1618 Chippendale Road is pet friendly.
Does 1618 Chippendale Road offer parking?
No, 1618 Chippendale Road does not offer parking.
Does 1618 Chippendale Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1618 Chippendale Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1618 Chippendale Road have a pool?
No, 1618 Chippendale Road does not have a pool.
Does 1618 Chippendale Road have accessible units?
No, 1618 Chippendale Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1618 Chippendale Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1618 Chippendale Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Colonies Landing Apartments
15550 Kingfield Drive
Houston, TX 77084
Brittany Place Apartments
2338 W 18th St
Houston, TX 77008
Thornbury
7055 Hollister St
Houston, TX 77040
Rockridge Springs
17435 Imperial Valley Dr
Houston, TX 77060
Oaks of Ashford Point
4040 Synott Rd
Houston, TX 77082
Brisa at Shadowlake
2840 Shadowbriar Dr
Houston, TX 77082
Camden Station
12355 Antoine Dr
Houston, TX 77067
Bella Palazzo
13098 Westheimer Road
Houston, TX 77077

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston