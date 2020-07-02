Available for March 14th move-in. Cute 2-1 with a large backyard. The kitchen has granite and a tile back splash. Master bedroom can accommodate a king sized bed and has two closets. The utility room is attached to the home and just off of the kitchen. Covered back patio and large storage shed in backyard. Great price and a great location! Surrounded by new construction. Pets on a case by case basis. No Cats. No cats. No cats. Refrigerator provided. There are hookups for a washer and dryer in the attached utility room. The listing agent is the owner and a licensed realtor. Call with questions.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1618 Chippendale Road have any available units?
1618 Chippendale Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1618 Chippendale Road have?
Some of 1618 Chippendale Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1618 Chippendale Road currently offering any rent specials?
1618 Chippendale Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1618 Chippendale Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1618 Chippendale Road is pet friendly.
Does 1618 Chippendale Road offer parking?
No, 1618 Chippendale Road does not offer parking.
Does 1618 Chippendale Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1618 Chippendale Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1618 Chippendale Road have a pool?
No, 1618 Chippendale Road does not have a pool.
Does 1618 Chippendale Road have accessible units?
No, 1618 Chippendale Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1618 Chippendale Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1618 Chippendale Road has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)