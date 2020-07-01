All apartments in Houston
1617 Parker Street

1617 Parker Street · No Longer Available
Location

1617 Parker Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Not your typical Rice Military townhome! 3 car garage! Small gated yard. Master and one other bedroom on the third floor along with the laundry. One large bedroom and sitting area on the first floor with easy access to the outdoor patio and garden. No carpet. SS appliances. Huge pantry. Two patios on the second floor. Tons of storage. Easy access to I-10. Walkability to Washington Avenue and all it has to offer. Listing agent is the owner of the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1617 Parker Street have any available units?
1617 Parker Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1617 Parker Street have?
Some of 1617 Parker Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1617 Parker Street currently offering any rent specials?
1617 Parker Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1617 Parker Street pet-friendly?
No, 1617 Parker Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1617 Parker Street offer parking?
Yes, 1617 Parker Street offers parking.
Does 1617 Parker Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1617 Parker Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1617 Parker Street have a pool?
No, 1617 Parker Street does not have a pool.
Does 1617 Parker Street have accessible units?
No, 1617 Parker Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1617 Parker Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1617 Parker Street has units with dishwashers.

