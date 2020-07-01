1617 Parker Street

Amenities

Not your typical Rice Military townhome! 3 car garage! Small gated yard. Master and one other bedroom on the third floor along with the laundry. One large bedroom and sitting area on the first floor with easy access to the outdoor patio and garden. No carpet. SS appliances. Huge pantry. Two patios on the second floor. Tons of storage. Easy access to I-10. Walkability to Washington Avenue and all it has to offer. Listing agent is the owner of the property.