Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1609 Cheshire Lane

1609 Cheshire Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1609 Cheshire Lane, Houston, TX 77018
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful four bedroom three full bath Garden Oaks home is totally renovated throughout. The kitchen, bathrooms and flooring are all updated and all new. The house has new double pane windows throughout. Kitchen has new granite, new back splash and brand new upscale appliances. All bathrooms are updated with vessel sinks and granite counter tops. The house is un-lived in since being renovated, come and be the first one to reap the rewards of this stunningly updated Garden Oaks home. Just minutes away from all of the restaurants, shopping, and stores that the area has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1609 Cheshire Lane have any available units?
1609 Cheshire Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1609 Cheshire Lane have?
Some of 1609 Cheshire Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1609 Cheshire Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1609 Cheshire Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1609 Cheshire Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1609 Cheshire Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1609 Cheshire Lane offer parking?
No, 1609 Cheshire Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1609 Cheshire Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1609 Cheshire Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1609 Cheshire Lane have a pool?
No, 1609 Cheshire Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1609 Cheshire Lane have accessible units?
No, 1609 Cheshire Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1609 Cheshire Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1609 Cheshire Lane has units with dishwashers.

