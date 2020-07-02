1609 Cheshire Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated microwave range

This beautiful four bedroom three full bath Garden Oaks home is totally renovated throughout. The kitchen, bathrooms and flooring are all updated and all new. The house has new double pane windows throughout. Kitchen has new granite, new back splash and brand new upscale appliances. All bathrooms are updated with vessel sinks and granite counter tops. The house is un-lived in since being renovated, come and be the first one to reap the rewards of this stunningly updated Garden Oaks home. Just minutes away from all of the restaurants, shopping, and stores that the area has to offer.