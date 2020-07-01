1607 N City Oaks Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful and elegant 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms single-family house located in Houston, with a well-equipped kitchen that includes a refrigerator, gas range oven, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal, also includes air-conditioner, ceiling fan, washer and dryer, a gas heating system and a garage.



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $250.00

Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant.



