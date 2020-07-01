All apartments in Houston
Last updated May 8 2020 at 9:42 AM

1607 N City Oaks Ln

1607 N City Oaks Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1607 N City Oaks Ln, Houston, TX 77047
South Acres - Crestmont Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Beautiful and elegant 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms single-family house located in Houston, with a well-equipped kitchen that includes a refrigerator, gas range oven, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal, also includes air-conditioner, ceiling fan, washer and dryer, a gas heating system and a garage.

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $250.00
Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5668217)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1607 N City Oaks Ln have any available units?
1607 N City Oaks Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1607 N City Oaks Ln have?
Some of 1607 N City Oaks Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1607 N City Oaks Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1607 N City Oaks Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1607 N City Oaks Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1607 N City Oaks Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1607 N City Oaks Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1607 N City Oaks Ln offers parking.
Does 1607 N City Oaks Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1607 N City Oaks Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1607 N City Oaks Ln have a pool?
No, 1607 N City Oaks Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1607 N City Oaks Ln have accessible units?
No, 1607 N City Oaks Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1607 N City Oaks Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1607 N City Oaks Ln has units with dishwashers.

