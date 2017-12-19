15759 Tanya Circle

Amenities
Great location in Gated Community in The Oaks of Fleetwood/Memorial Lakeview! Community has a lake & mature trees! Beautiful two story 3 bedroom home with Rich bamboo wood floors down & crown molding! Kitchen is a Chef's Delight with granite counter tops, custom cabinets & stainless steel appliances. Large firelace to help create those special moments and memories! Master suite has a fabulous bath with roomy stand alone shower & tub and double vanity with lots of space & cabinets and large closets with "His & Hers" built ins! Game room with built in cabinets and desk area at the top of the stairs for use as an additional office or studying. This is a must see and a home you will be proud to call your home!