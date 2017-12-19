15759 Tanya Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking

Great location in Gated Community in The Oaks of Fleetwood/Memorial Lakeview! Community has a lake & mature trees! Beautiful two story 3 bedroom home with Rich bamboo wood floors down & crown molding! Kitchen is a Chef's Delight with granite counter tops, custom cabinets & stainless steel appliances. Large firelace to help create those special moments and memories! Master suite has a fabulous bath with roomy stand alone shower & tub and double vanity with lots of space & cabinets and large closets with "His & Hers" built ins! Game room with built in cabinets and desk area at the top of the stairs for use as an additional office or studying. This is a must see and a home you will be proud to call your home!