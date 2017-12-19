All apartments in Houston
Last updated September 15 2019

15759 Tanya Circle

15759 Tanya Circle · No Longer Available
Location

15759 Tanya Circle, Houston, TX 77079
Memorial

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
Great location in Gated Community in The Oaks of Fleetwood/Memorial Lakeview! Community has a lake & mature trees! Beautiful two story 3 bedroom home with Rich bamboo wood floors down & crown molding! Kitchen is a Chef's Delight with granite counter tops, custom cabinets & stainless steel appliances. Large firelace to help create those special moments and memories! Master suite has a fabulous bath with roomy stand alone shower & tub and double vanity with lots of space & cabinets and large closets with "His & Hers" built ins! Game room with built in cabinets and desk area at the top of the stairs for use as an additional office or studying. This is a must see and a home you will be proud to call your home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15759 Tanya Circle have any available units?
15759 Tanya Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 15759 Tanya Circle have?
Some of 15759 Tanya Circle's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15759 Tanya Circle currently offering any rent specials?
15759 Tanya Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15759 Tanya Circle pet-friendly?
No, 15759 Tanya Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 15759 Tanya Circle offer parking?
Yes, 15759 Tanya Circle offers parking.
Does 15759 Tanya Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15759 Tanya Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15759 Tanya Circle have a pool?
No, 15759 Tanya Circle does not have a pool.
Does 15759 Tanya Circle have accessible units?
No, 15759 Tanya Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 15759 Tanya Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15759 Tanya Circle has units with dishwashers.

