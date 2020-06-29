15515 Bosque Valley Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room bbq/grill

Welcome to this open concept, spacious, energy efficient Highland Home filled w/ natural light, an on trend grey color palette & 2 beds & baths down!The gourmet island kitchen offers a HUGE upgraded quartz island & counters, gas cook top, walk in pantry, ample cabinets & SS appliances.Entertain guests in the generous combination living/dining space while you grill on the covered back patio.The roomy master retreat has en suite bath w/ double sinks, a HUGE closet and a separate soaking tub & shower. Upstairs offers a generous game room, 2 good sized bedrooms, lots of storage & a 3rd bathroom w/ double sinks. The home, located on a cul de sac, has an oversized fenced backyard with a full sprinkler system. Enjoy all that the amenity rich, master planned community of Bridgeland has to offer.Award winning CFISD elementary & high schools are literally across the street!Very easy access to 99 & 290.NO SECTION 8, Did not flood.



(RLNE5769130)