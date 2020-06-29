All apartments in Houston
15515 Bosque Valley Ct

15515 Bosque Valley Ct · No Longer Available
Location

15515 Bosque Valley Ct, Houston, TX 77433

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
game room
bbq/grill
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
bbq/grill
Welcome to this open concept, spacious, energy efficient Highland Home filled w/ natural light, an on trend grey color palette & 2 beds & baths down!The gourmet island kitchen offers a HUGE upgraded quartz island & counters, gas cook top, walk in pantry, ample cabinets & SS appliances.Entertain guests in the generous combination living/dining space while you grill on the covered back patio.The roomy master retreat has en suite bath w/ double sinks, a HUGE closet and a separate soaking tub & shower. Upstairs offers a generous game room, 2 good sized bedrooms, lots of storage & a 3rd bathroom w/ double sinks. The home, located on a cul de sac, has an oversized fenced backyard with a full sprinkler system. Enjoy all that the amenity rich, master planned community of Bridgeland has to offer.Award winning CFISD elementary & high schools are literally across the street!Very easy access to 99 & 290.NO SECTION 8, Did not flood.

(RLNE5769130)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15515 Bosque Valley Ct have any available units?
15515 Bosque Valley Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 15515 Bosque Valley Ct have?
Some of 15515 Bosque Valley Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15515 Bosque Valley Ct currently offering any rent specials?
15515 Bosque Valley Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15515 Bosque Valley Ct pet-friendly?
No, 15515 Bosque Valley Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 15515 Bosque Valley Ct offer parking?
No, 15515 Bosque Valley Ct does not offer parking.
Does 15515 Bosque Valley Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15515 Bosque Valley Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15515 Bosque Valley Ct have a pool?
No, 15515 Bosque Valley Ct does not have a pool.
Does 15515 Bosque Valley Ct have accessible units?
No, 15515 Bosque Valley Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 15515 Bosque Valley Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 15515 Bosque Valley Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

