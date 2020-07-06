15406 Broken Hills Ln

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e960b9404c ---- Ask about our NO upfront security deposit program for those who qualify. This beautiful and luxurious 4 bedroom 3 1/2 bath home located in Lakewood Pines has over 30k in recent upgrades. It has an open concept with high ceilings making it ideal for entertaining and socializing with family and friends. The master bedroom and closet is a dream come true. Did I mention that you get almost 3,000 sq. ft without a second level? Yes, that is correct this is a one-story home that would be perfect to call home for its next set of tenants. Take a look for yourself because this gem is one of a kind and won\'t last long. *Added amenity of $10 for filter delivery to your doorstep to help save on electricity bills will be added to the rental price. No pet deposit. Pet fees as follows $44/month first pet and $28 on any additional pets. Room sizes are approximate.