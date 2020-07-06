All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 7 2019 at 4:10 AM

15406 Broken Hills Ln

15406 Broken Hills Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15406 Broken Hills Lane, Houston, TX 77044
Lake Houston

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e960b9404c ---- Ask about our NO upfront security deposit program for those who qualify. This beautiful and luxurious 4 bedroom 3 1/2 bath home located in Lakewood Pines has over 30k in recent upgrades. It has an open concept with high ceilings making it ideal for entertaining and socializing with family and friends. The master bedroom and closet is a dream come true. Did I mention that you get almost 3,000 sq. ft without a second level? Yes, that is correct this is a one-story home that would be perfect to call home for its next set of tenants. Take a look for yourself because this gem is one of a kind and won\'t last long. *Added amenity of $10 for filter delivery to your doorstep to help save on electricity bills will be added to the rental price. No pet deposit. Pet fees as follows $44/month first pet and $28 on any additional pets. Room sizes are approximate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15406 Broken Hills Ln have any available units?
15406 Broken Hills Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 15406 Broken Hills Ln currently offering any rent specials?
15406 Broken Hills Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15406 Broken Hills Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 15406 Broken Hills Ln is pet friendly.
Does 15406 Broken Hills Ln offer parking?
No, 15406 Broken Hills Ln does not offer parking.
Does 15406 Broken Hills Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15406 Broken Hills Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15406 Broken Hills Ln have a pool?
No, 15406 Broken Hills Ln does not have a pool.
Does 15406 Broken Hills Ln have accessible units?
No, 15406 Broken Hills Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 15406 Broken Hills Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 15406 Broken Hills Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15406 Broken Hills Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 15406 Broken Hills Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

