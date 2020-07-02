1540 W 23rd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage guest suite

Enjoy the convenience and pristine location of Shady Acres with a gorgeous end unit home that offers a free-flowing floorplan, open concept living, high ceilings, an abundance of natural light and so much more! This home has been meticulously cared for and features a wonderfully designed floorplan that includes a first floor bedroom and full bath that can be used as a guest suite, second floor living, and a master bedroom with ensuite bath and oversized walk-in closet. Enjoy the beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home and the granite countertops in the open kitchen. All appliances, including refrigerator, washer and dryer are included with the lease! Close proximity to major highways, making your commute to downtown and the Galleria just minutes away and stress-free! Walkable to great neighborhood restaurants and bars, and did not flood during Harvey. This home is a true gem!