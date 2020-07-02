All apartments in Houston
Last updated August 28 2019 at 10:32 AM

1518 Olive Garden Garden

1518 Olive Gdn · No Longer Available
Location

1518 Olive Gdn, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Immaculate 2 story Home features a plan that is open and bright with no carpet throughout the whole house. All Stainless steel kitchen appliances w/Gas cooking and beautiful granite counter tops. The Master is beautiful with lost of lights and Garden tub w/jacuzzi jets, separate shower and walking closet. Two large secondary bedrooms, and spacious gameroom for all of your entertainment. Back patio has mature trees providing good shades for your summer BBQ. This home is Located in the Energy Corridor near Parks, Beltway 8,City center and Medical center ,shopping, dinning and more. Perfect small gated community with incredible location for a great price to live. Great school district. Water and trash included. House didn't flood!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1518 Olive Garden Garden have any available units?
1518 Olive Garden Garden doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1518 Olive Garden Garden have?
Some of 1518 Olive Garden Garden's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1518 Olive Garden Garden currently offering any rent specials?
1518 Olive Garden Garden is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1518 Olive Garden Garden pet-friendly?
No, 1518 Olive Garden Garden is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1518 Olive Garden Garden offer parking?
Yes, 1518 Olive Garden Garden offers parking.
Does 1518 Olive Garden Garden have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1518 Olive Garden Garden offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1518 Olive Garden Garden have a pool?
No, 1518 Olive Garden Garden does not have a pool.
Does 1518 Olive Garden Garden have accessible units?
No, 1518 Olive Garden Garden does not have accessible units.
Does 1518 Olive Garden Garden have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1518 Olive Garden Garden has units with dishwashers.

