1518 Olive Garden Garden

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking bbq/grill garage

Immaculate 2 story Home features a plan that is open and bright with no carpet throughout the whole house. All Stainless steel kitchen appliances w/Gas cooking and beautiful granite counter tops. The Master is beautiful with lost of lights and Garden tub w/jacuzzi jets, separate shower and walking closet. Two large secondary bedrooms, and spacious gameroom for all of your entertainment. Back patio has mature trees providing good shades for your summer BBQ. This home is Located in the Energy Corridor near Parks, Beltway 8,City center and Medical center ,shopping, dinning and more. Perfect small gated community with incredible location for a great price to live. Great school district. Water and trash included. House didn't flood!