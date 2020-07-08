1514 Zora Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking bbq/grill garage

GREAT location allowing more time to balance work & play. 4- 7 mi to Galleria, Greenway Plaza, Memorial Park, CityCentre/ Memorial City Mall; 10 mi to Downtown or Energy Corridor. Walking distance to Freed Park & Community Center;1 mi to Edwards Entertainment Center. This charming updated home boasts an Open plan where the kitchen looks out to the family/living room. Choose to have your dining or study in the front room or next to kitchen. Hardwoods throughout most of house. Stainless steel appliances, Gas stove, Granite countertops, revolving built-in Lazy Susan cabinet, built-in microwave. Spacious Family room w/ floor to ceiling windows & French doors look out to huge backyard where you can grill, play, or enjoy the outdoors. Sit & relax on your patio. Colorful landscaping adds to the curb appeal. Did not flood (per owners). Plenty of closet space w/ built-in shelving. Large Laundry/mud room inside w/ an extra sink. Energy saving features= Low E windows & ceiling fans.