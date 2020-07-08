All apartments in Houston
1514 Zora Street
Last updated May 16 2020 at 6:56 PM

1514 Zora Street

1514 Zora Street · No Longer Available
Location

1514 Zora Street, Houston, TX 77055
Spring Branch East

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
garage
GREAT location allowing more time to balance work & play. 4- 7 mi to Galleria, Greenway Plaza, Memorial Park, CityCentre/ Memorial City Mall; 10 mi to Downtown or Energy Corridor. Walking distance to Freed Park & Community Center;1 mi to Edwards Entertainment Center. This charming updated home boasts an Open plan where the kitchen looks out to the family/living room. Choose to have your dining or study in the front room or next to kitchen. Hardwoods throughout most of house. Stainless steel appliances, Gas stove, Granite countertops, revolving built-in Lazy Susan cabinet, built-in microwave. Spacious Family room w/ floor to ceiling windows & French doors look out to huge backyard where you can grill, play, or enjoy the outdoors. Sit & relax on your patio. Colorful landscaping adds to the curb appeal. Did not flood (per owners). Plenty of closet space w/ built-in shelving. Large Laundry/mud room inside w/ an extra sink. Energy saving features= Low E windows & ceiling fans.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1514 Zora Street have any available units?
1514 Zora Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1514 Zora Street have?
Some of 1514 Zora Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1514 Zora Street currently offering any rent specials?
1514 Zora Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1514 Zora Street pet-friendly?
No, 1514 Zora Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1514 Zora Street offer parking?
Yes, 1514 Zora Street offers parking.
Does 1514 Zora Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1514 Zora Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1514 Zora Street have a pool?
No, 1514 Zora Street does not have a pool.
Does 1514 Zora Street have accessible units?
No, 1514 Zora Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1514 Zora Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1514 Zora Street has units with dishwashers.

