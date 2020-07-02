1510 Main street

Amenities

Main street, Houston, TX 77002 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Titus King, GottaMoveNOW!, (855) 468-8266. Available from: 09/24/2019. Pets: allowed. Right on the rail line & In the middle of revitalized downtown Houston Close to the concert, sports and nightlife venues Incredibly chic 1 & 2 bedrooms with 10' ceilings Custom hardwood flooring and designer carpeting Choose from quartz or granite countertop selections Stainless mosaic or linear travertine backsplash Gorgeous Downtown views from floor to ceiling windows Relax on your private patio or balcony with outside storage Stay fit at the Athletic Center and Spin Room Play a game of pool in our billiards room Special: 2 months FREE on ALL floor plans (upfront) [ Published 26-Sep-19 / ID 3191050 ]