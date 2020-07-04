All apartments in Houston
Last updated April 15 2020 at 7:33 PM

1506 Everett Street

1506 Everett Street · No Longer Available
Location

1506 Everett Street, Houston, TX 77009
Northside Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
Nicely restored Victorian home near Downtown - very spacious 1,580 sqft. 3BR/2BTH with study. The Northside is quickly becoming a sought after area for its proximity, value, and walkability to area hot spots like Local Group Brewing and Rabbit's Got the Gun. Also, nearby are plenty of traditional Mexican food fare and other established hot spots like Monkey's Tail, The Edison, White Oak Music Hall & more! The home & driveway is gated, and offers hardwood floors, Saltillo tile, high ceilings, central HVAC, walk-in closets, in-house washer/dryer, stove and refrigerator, cable ready, ceiling fans and covered patio in the rear with extra storage. The home faces Downtown with skyline views and is conveniently located in a quiet, settled neighborhood only two blocks from the light rail, with easy access to all major freeways and Downtown destinations.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1506 Everett Street have any available units?
1506 Everett Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1506 Everett Street have?
Some of 1506 Everett Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1506 Everett Street currently offering any rent specials?
1506 Everett Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1506 Everett Street pet-friendly?
No, 1506 Everett Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1506 Everett Street offer parking?
No, 1506 Everett Street does not offer parking.
Does 1506 Everett Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1506 Everett Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1506 Everett Street have a pool?
No, 1506 Everett Street does not have a pool.
Does 1506 Everett Street have accessible units?
Yes, 1506 Everett Street has accessible units.
Does 1506 Everett Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1506 Everett Street does not have units with dishwashers.

