1506 Everett Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible

Nicely restored Victorian home near Downtown - very spacious 1,580 sqft. 3BR/2BTH with study. The Northside is quickly becoming a sought after area for its proximity, value, and walkability to area hot spots like Local Group Brewing and Rabbit's Got the Gun. Also, nearby are plenty of traditional Mexican food fare and other established hot spots like Monkey's Tail, The Edison, White Oak Music Hall & more! The home & driveway is gated, and offers hardwood floors, Saltillo tile, high ceilings, central HVAC, walk-in closets, in-house washer/dryer, stove and refrigerator, cable ready, ceiling fans and covered patio in the rear with extra storage. The home faces Downtown with skyline views and is conveniently located in a quiet, settled neighborhood only two blocks from the light rail, with easy access to all major freeways and Downtown destinations.