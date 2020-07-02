1506 Drew Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 2 bedroom town home located in Midtown! First floor offers bedroom with stained concrete floors, bathroom, laundry and small outdoor private patio. Second floor offers a beautiful open space with an over sized living room with built in book shelves, wide pine plank floors, additional patio balcony and kitchen and dining combo open to living area. Third floor offers the Master bedroom, walk in closet, updated master bathroom with granite counter with double sinks and walk in tiled shower with garden tub. This home also has lots of windows and skylights. Refrigerator, washer snd dryer included! It really is a show stopper. Don't miss it!