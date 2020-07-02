All apartments in Houston
Last updated August 7 2019 at 6:40 PM

1506 Drew Street

1506 Drew Street · No Longer Available
Location

1506 Drew Street, Houston, TX 77004
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 2 bedroom town home located in Midtown! First floor offers bedroom with stained concrete floors, bathroom, laundry and small outdoor private patio. Second floor offers a beautiful open space with an over sized living room with built in book shelves, wide pine plank floors, additional patio balcony and kitchen and dining combo open to living area. Third floor offers the Master bedroom, walk in closet, updated master bathroom with granite counter with double sinks and walk in tiled shower with garden tub. This home also has lots of windows and skylights. Refrigerator, washer snd dryer included! It really is a show stopper. Don't miss it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1506 Drew Street have any available units?
1506 Drew Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1506 Drew Street have?
Some of 1506 Drew Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1506 Drew Street currently offering any rent specials?
1506 Drew Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1506 Drew Street pet-friendly?
No, 1506 Drew Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1506 Drew Street offer parking?
Yes, 1506 Drew Street offers parking.
Does 1506 Drew Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1506 Drew Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1506 Drew Street have a pool?
No, 1506 Drew Street does not have a pool.
Does 1506 Drew Street have accessible units?
No, 1506 Drew Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1506 Drew Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1506 Drew Street has units with dishwashers.

