1476 California Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Inner Loop home with excellent walkability to some of Houston's top restaurants, shops & more! Experience central, city living in a gated community. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, island & storage! Master suite with balcony & walk-in closet. HUGE rooftop terrace with fantastic Downtown Houston views. Space to play in yard which is a city living rarity that will be greatly appreciated! Beautiful main living areas feature wood floors, natural lighting, open floor plan & walk-out balcony. Easy commutes to Downtown, Galleria, Medical Center & more! Setup your appointment today!