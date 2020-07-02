All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1476 California Street

1476 California Street · No Longer Available
Location

1476 California Street, Houston, TX 77006
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Inner Loop home with excellent walkability to some of Houston's top restaurants, shops & more! Experience central, city living in a gated community. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, island & storage! Master suite with balcony & walk-in closet. HUGE rooftop terrace with fantastic Downtown Houston views. Space to play in yard which is a city living rarity that will be greatly appreciated! Beautiful main living areas feature wood floors, natural lighting, open floor plan & walk-out balcony. Easy commutes to Downtown, Galleria, Medical Center & more! Setup your appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1476 California Street have any available units?
1476 California Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1476 California Street have?
Some of 1476 California Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1476 California Street currently offering any rent specials?
1476 California Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1476 California Street pet-friendly?
No, 1476 California Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1476 California Street offer parking?
Yes, 1476 California Street offers parking.
Does 1476 California Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1476 California Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1476 California Street have a pool?
No, 1476 California Street does not have a pool.
Does 1476 California Street have accessible units?
No, 1476 California Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1476 California Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1476 California Street has units with dishwashers.

