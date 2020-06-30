14650 Saint Cloud

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool tennis court

Bay Glen Home For Lease - Walk to Ward Elementary! Updated home in Bay Glen subdivision, walking distance to the school, a huge field, and tennis courts. Home is on the corner and is nicely updated. The kitchen has granite counters, gas range for cooking, built in microwave, and granite counter tops. Appliances are all two years old. The master bath has huge whirlpool tub, updated tile floors, and double sinks. The master bedroom has his and her closets. Throughout the house has newer blinds, fixtures, ceiling fans, and all cabinets have been freshly painted. Awesome backyard has a huge covered patio and wood deck, mature trees, a large yard, and a convenient storage shed for storing yard equipment, patio furniture, or bicycles. Location is very convenient- close to Ellington, NASA, I-45, downtown, or Galveston. Broker is owner, available for a long term lease, prefer no pets and no smoking. Washer, dryer, refrigerator all included.



