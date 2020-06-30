All apartments in Houston
14650 Saint Cloud

14650 Saint Cloud Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14650 Saint Cloud Drive, Houston, TX 77062
Clear Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Bay Glen Home For Lease - Walk to Ward Elementary! Updated home in Bay Glen subdivision, walking distance to the school, a huge field, and tennis courts. Home is on the corner and is nicely updated. The kitchen has granite counters, gas range for cooking, built in microwave, and granite counter tops. Appliances are all two years old. The master bath has huge whirlpool tub, updated tile floors, and double sinks. The master bedroom has his and her closets. Throughout the house has newer blinds, fixtures, ceiling fans, and all cabinets have been freshly painted. Awesome backyard has a huge covered patio and wood deck, mature trees, a large yard, and a convenient storage shed for storing yard equipment, patio furniture, or bicycles. Location is very convenient- close to Ellington, NASA, I-45, downtown, or Galveston. Broker is owner, available for a long term lease, prefer no pets and no smoking. Washer, dryer, refrigerator all included.

(RLNE5657853)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14650 Saint Cloud have any available units?
14650 Saint Cloud doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 14650 Saint Cloud have?
Some of 14650 Saint Cloud's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14650 Saint Cloud currently offering any rent specials?
14650 Saint Cloud is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14650 Saint Cloud pet-friendly?
No, 14650 Saint Cloud is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 14650 Saint Cloud offer parking?
No, 14650 Saint Cloud does not offer parking.
Does 14650 Saint Cloud have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14650 Saint Cloud offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14650 Saint Cloud have a pool?
Yes, 14650 Saint Cloud has a pool.
Does 14650 Saint Cloud have accessible units?
No, 14650 Saint Cloud does not have accessible units.
Does 14650 Saint Cloud have units with dishwashers?
No, 14650 Saint Cloud does not have units with dishwashers.

