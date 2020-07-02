1450 Trace Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking

Furnished Short Term (different rate applies) or standard Long Term Leases. This Energy Corridor jewel features an incredible wide driveway, custom gate and double door entry that welcomes you when you arrive. You will be dazzled by beautiful porcelain title and incredible crystal chandeliers around the home. Together with a flex space that you can adapt as per your own needs. The backyard has this old time charm with a modern twist. This home is located in the heart of Energy Corridor. Close to shopping centers, restaurants, Galleria,I-10, Beltway 8 and Westheimer Road. Do you want more? This home includes an Automatic deadbolt in front door and smart Ring security system. You simply cannot miss this beautiful property!