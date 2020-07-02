All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1450 Trace Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1450 Trace Drive
Last updated March 27 2020 at 3:36 AM

1450 Trace Drive

1450 Trace Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Eldridge - West Oaks
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1450 Trace Drive, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Furnished Short Term (different rate applies) or standard Long Term Leases. This Energy Corridor jewel features an incredible wide driveway, custom gate and double door entry that welcomes you when you arrive. You will be dazzled by beautiful porcelain title and incredible crystal chandeliers around the home. Together with a flex space that you can adapt as per your own needs. The backyard has this old time charm with a modern twist. This home is located in the heart of Energy Corridor. Close to shopping centers, restaurants, Galleria,I-10, Beltway 8 and Westheimer Road. Do you want more? This home includes an Automatic deadbolt in front door and smart Ring security system. You simply cannot miss this beautiful property!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1450 Trace Drive have any available units?
1450 Trace Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1450 Trace Drive have?
Some of 1450 Trace Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1450 Trace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1450 Trace Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1450 Trace Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1450 Trace Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1450 Trace Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1450 Trace Drive offers parking.
Does 1450 Trace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1450 Trace Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1450 Trace Drive have a pool?
No, 1450 Trace Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1450 Trace Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 1450 Trace Drive has accessible units.
Does 1450 Trace Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1450 Trace Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas at River Oaks
777 Dunlavy St
Houston, TX 77019
Finley West
9940 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77042
Piney Point
9100 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77063
The Parker
160 Birdsall St
Houston, TX 77007
Cortland Copper Springs
13333 West Rd
Houston, TX 77041
The Waverly
2301 Hayes Rd
Houston, TX 77077
Sawyer Heights Lofts
2424 Sawyer Heights St
Houston, TX 77007
Villas at Braeburn
9600 Braes Bayou Dr
Houston, TX 77074

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston