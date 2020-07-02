All apartments in Houston
Last updated April 12 2019 at 9:44 AM

1448 Columbia St.

1448 Columbia St · No Longer Available
Location

1448 Columbia St, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming Bungalow in the Heights! - Come and see this charming 1930's Craftsman Bungalow in The Heights Historic District! This home features all original wood floors and a large deck in the back! Two bedrooms, one and a half baths plus an extra room! The kitchen features a beautiful island, open cabinets, stainless appliances and loads of storage space! House will have access to one small garage space. Front porch will be perfect for quiet nights outside or entertaining guests! Pets are case by case.

Renters insurance required.

No utilities are provided, tenant pays all.

Application fees are non refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is non refundable once paid.

We do not accept housing.

*Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in*

AREA Texas Realty & Property Management
2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA
Phone: +1 713-972-1222

(RLNE4445790)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1448 Columbia St. have any available units?
1448 Columbia St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1448 Columbia St. have?
Some of 1448 Columbia St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1448 Columbia St. currently offering any rent specials?
1448 Columbia St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1448 Columbia St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1448 Columbia St. is pet friendly.
Does 1448 Columbia St. offer parking?
Yes, 1448 Columbia St. offers parking.
Does 1448 Columbia St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1448 Columbia St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1448 Columbia St. have a pool?
No, 1448 Columbia St. does not have a pool.
Does 1448 Columbia St. have accessible units?
No, 1448 Columbia St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1448 Columbia St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1448 Columbia St. does not have units with dishwashers.

