Last updated February 14 2020 at 10:07 PM

14357 Misty Meadow Lane

14357 Misty Meadow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14357 Misty Meadow Lane, Houston, TX 77079
Energy Corridor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
tennis court
Wonderfully updated FULLY FURNISHED home in the wonderful Memorial Club. A super opportunity to be in the neighborhood, close to City Centre and Energy Corridor! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features a beautiful wood front door inviting you into the large entry with gorgeous wood floors and nice tile in kitchen area. Large living area with dining and breakfast room off the kitchen. High end finishes throughout including a stainless steel refrigerator, washer & dryer, high-efficiency double pane windows, updated walnut stained cabinetry and granite counters. Fabulous patio with nice pavers to top off your evenings. Memorial Club is a 65 acre community with 9 tennis courts, 3 pools & 2 playgrounds. Come visit this beautiful home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14357 Misty Meadow Lane have any available units?
14357 Misty Meadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 14357 Misty Meadow Lane have?
Some of 14357 Misty Meadow Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14357 Misty Meadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14357 Misty Meadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14357 Misty Meadow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14357 Misty Meadow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 14357 Misty Meadow Lane offer parking?
No, 14357 Misty Meadow Lane does not offer parking.
Does 14357 Misty Meadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14357 Misty Meadow Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14357 Misty Meadow Lane have a pool?
Yes, 14357 Misty Meadow Lane has a pool.
Does 14357 Misty Meadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 14357 Misty Meadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14357 Misty Meadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14357 Misty Meadow Lane has units with dishwashers.

