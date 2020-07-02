14357 Misty Meadow Lane

Amenities

Wonderfully updated FULLY FURNISHED home in the wonderful Memorial Club. A super opportunity to be in the neighborhood, close to City Centre and Energy Corridor! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features a beautiful wood front door inviting you into the large entry with gorgeous wood floors and nice tile in kitchen area. Large living area with dining and breakfast room off the kitchen. High end finishes throughout including a stainless steel refrigerator, washer & dryer, high-efficiency double pane windows, updated walnut stained cabinetry and granite counters. Fabulous patio with nice pavers to top off your evenings. Memorial Club is a 65 acre community with 9 tennis courts, 3 pools & 2 playgrounds. Come visit this beautiful home!