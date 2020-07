Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities playground pool tennis court

All laminate Floor on the 1st and 2nd floor. Refrigerator and Washer & Dryer included. All Bedrooms are up. 2 full bath and a half bath. In 2nd fl. there is a den that could be another room. There are three pools, 9 tennis courts and 2 playgrounds in this complex. Great for walking exercising, living close to 1-10. Terry Hershey park and Energy Corridor and Great School District. Good credit history, Excellent rental history and rent affordability.