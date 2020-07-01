All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14315 Ella Lee Lane

14315 Ella Lee Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14315 Ella Lee Lane, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Welcome to your new Home Sweet Home in the highly desirable Energy Corridor. Being only minutes away from Hwy 6, Westpark Tollway, I-10, Westheimer, West Oaks Mall and so many restaurants and shops will prove to be a huge convenience for you. There are many parks in the area to enjoy, such as the popular George Bush Park and Terry Hershey Bike and Hike Trail. 14315 Ella Lee Lane features a courtyard style entrance which leads you to the 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. You will enjoy the spacious living area, featuring wooden beams on the ceiling and a warm fireplace perfect for those chilly nights. You'll love the wood-style flooring throughout the home. All appliances come included! You will have space for your breakfast nook, formal dining and /or office and will enjoy cooking in the spacious kitchen with granite counter tops. You have to see all of the storage space in this home! Don't miss your opportunity to live in the coveted Briar Village neighborhood. Apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14315 Ella Lee Lane have any available units?
14315 Ella Lee Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 14315 Ella Lee Lane have?
Some of 14315 Ella Lee Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14315 Ella Lee Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14315 Ella Lee Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14315 Ella Lee Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14315 Ella Lee Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 14315 Ella Lee Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14315 Ella Lee Lane offers parking.
Does 14315 Ella Lee Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14315 Ella Lee Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14315 Ella Lee Lane have a pool?
No, 14315 Ella Lee Lane does not have a pool.
Does 14315 Ella Lee Lane have accessible units?
No, 14315 Ella Lee Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14315 Ella Lee Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14315 Ella Lee Lane has units with dishwashers.

