Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking

Welcome to your new Home Sweet Home in the highly desirable Energy Corridor. Being only minutes away from Hwy 6, Westpark Tollway, I-10, Westheimer, West Oaks Mall and so many restaurants and shops will prove to be a huge convenience for you. There are many parks in the area to enjoy, such as the popular George Bush Park and Terry Hershey Bike and Hike Trail. 14315 Ella Lee Lane features a courtyard style entrance which leads you to the 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. You will enjoy the spacious living area, featuring wooden beams on the ceiling and a warm fireplace perfect for those chilly nights. You'll love the wood-style flooring throughout the home. All appliances come included! You will have space for your breakfast nook, formal dining and /or office and will enjoy cooking in the spacious kitchen with granite counter tops. You have to see all of the storage space in this home! Don't miss your opportunity to live in the coveted Briar Village neighborhood. Apply today!