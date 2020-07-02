All apartments in Houston
Last updated August 31 2019 at 11:10 PM

14238 Cindywood Drive

14238 Cindywood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14238 Cindywood Drive, Houston, TX 77079
Memorial

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
DID NOT FLOOD IN HARVEY! Beautiful updated 4 bed, 2 car detached garage with lots of off street parking & large back yard with covered concrete patio. This 1965 home updated home has replaced windows & roof, utility room, in highly sought after Nottingham Forest easy commute to the Energy Corridor, also easy access to City Center, Memorial City Mall, I-10 & the Beltway. Tile foyer & living room, plantation shutters, kitchen with stainless appliances, travertine back splash & granite counters, upstairs with game room & 3 further bedrooms, bathroom with tile & counter tops.Large back yard with extended patio with room for a pool & French drains. Enjoy Nottingham Forest Subdivision area pool & tennis courts close by. Spring Branch schools. Close to Yorkshire Academy & school buses to Awty & British Schools & short drive to the Village School. Washer Dryer & Refrigerator included in the lease. Yard Extra

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14238 Cindywood Drive have any available units?
14238 Cindywood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 14238 Cindywood Drive have?
Some of 14238 Cindywood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14238 Cindywood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14238 Cindywood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14238 Cindywood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14238 Cindywood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 14238 Cindywood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14238 Cindywood Drive offers parking.
Does 14238 Cindywood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14238 Cindywood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14238 Cindywood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14238 Cindywood Drive has a pool.
Does 14238 Cindywood Drive have accessible units?
No, 14238 Cindywood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14238 Cindywood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14238 Cindywood Drive has units with dishwashers.

