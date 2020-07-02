14238 Cindywood Drive

Amenities

DID NOT FLOOD IN HARVEY! Beautiful updated 4 bed, 2 car detached garage with lots of off street parking & large back yard with covered concrete patio. This 1965 home updated home has replaced windows & roof, utility room, in highly sought after Nottingham Forest easy commute to the Energy Corridor, also easy access to City Center, Memorial City Mall, I-10 & the Beltway. Tile foyer & living room, plantation shutters, kitchen with stainless appliances, travertine back splash & granite counters, upstairs with game room & 3 further bedrooms, bathroom with tile & counter tops.Large back yard with extended patio with room for a pool & French drains. Enjoy Nottingham Forest Subdivision area pool & tennis courts close by. Spring Branch schools. Close to Yorkshire Academy & school buses to Awty & British Schools & short drive to the Village School. Washer Dryer & Refrigerator included in the lease. Yard Extra