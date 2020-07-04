14207 Prosperity Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities game room

Easy commute to Downtown Houston and the Medical Center. Charming 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath with fireplace and over 2800 sq ft of living space. Large kitchen with breakfast bar and breakfast nook that opens up to family room. Spacious formal dining room, big gameroom up, oversized master suite with large master bath that includes jetted tub, separate shower and dual sinks, nice size secondary bedrooms and plenty of storage space throughout. Enjoy the large private backyard with large patio and no back neighbors. Schedule your appointment today!