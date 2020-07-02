All apartments in Houston
1415 Briar Bayou Drive
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:41 PM

1415 Briar Bayou Drive

1415 Briar Bayou Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1415 Briar Bayou Drive, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
DID NOT FLOOD IN HARVEY - Part furnished, beautiful custom 4 bed, 3/1 bath, 2 car attached garage home on a huge half acre lot close to the Village School with pool. Enter this elegant home through double wooden doors into a beautiful home with two swooping staircases up to 3 large bedrooms & game room. This home has a wall of windows for natural light, study with furniture, dining room table, chairs & cabinet included, Living room with 2 new leather coaches, breakfast room with round table and chairs, wonderful kitchen with gas cooker, granite counters & SS appliances. Huge master suite with large closet & beautiful bathroom. Hardwood floors throughout downstairs & carpet up. Outside has a large swimming pool, a Coi fish pond in the corner & a child play ground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1415 Briar Bayou Drive have any available units?
1415 Briar Bayou Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1415 Briar Bayou Drive have?
Some of 1415 Briar Bayou Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1415 Briar Bayou Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1415 Briar Bayou Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1415 Briar Bayou Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1415 Briar Bayou Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1415 Briar Bayou Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1415 Briar Bayou Drive offers parking.
Does 1415 Briar Bayou Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1415 Briar Bayou Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415 Briar Bayou Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1415 Briar Bayou Drive has a pool.
Does 1415 Briar Bayou Drive have accessible units?
No, 1415 Briar Bayou Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1415 Briar Bayou Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1415 Briar Bayou Drive has units with dishwashers.

