1415 Briar Bayou Drive

Amenities
DID NOT FLOOD IN HARVEY - Part furnished, beautiful custom 4 bed, 3/1 bath, 2 car attached garage home on a huge half acre lot close to the Village School with pool. Enter this elegant home through double wooden doors into a beautiful home with two swooping staircases up to 3 large bedrooms & game room. This home has a wall of windows for natural light, study with furniture, dining room table, chairs & cabinet included, Living room with 2 new leather coaches, breakfast room with round table and chairs, wonderful kitchen with gas cooker, granite counters & SS appliances. Huge master suite with large closet & beautiful bathroom. Hardwood floors throughout downstairs & carpet up. Outside has a large swimming pool, a Coi fish pond in the corner & a child play ground.