1415 Briar Bayou Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking playground pool garage

DID NOT FLOOD IN HARVEY - Part furnished, beautiful custom 4 bed, 3/1 bath, 2 car attached garage home on a huge half acre lot close to the Village School with pool. Enter this elegant home through double wooden doors into a beautiful home with two swooping staircases up to 3 large bedrooms & game room. This home has a wall of windows for natural light, study with furniture, dining room table, chairs & cabinet included, Living room with 2 new leather coaches, breakfast room with round table and chairs, wonderful kitchen with gas cooker, granite counters & SS appliances. Huge master suite with large closet & beautiful bathroom. Hardwood floors throughout downstairs & carpet up. Outside has a large swimming pool, a Coi fish pond in the corner & a child play ground.